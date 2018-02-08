Telecoms Down on Rate Fears, T-Mobile Earnings -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies declined on fears about rising interest rates and a weak earnings report from T-Mobile US. Higher interest rates will increase the cost of paying interest on corporate debt, said Jeffrey Pavlik, managing member of investment firm Pavlik Capital Management. Viacom said it plans to launch an ad-supported direct-to-consumer product by September that will offer content from cable channels such as MTV and Comedy Central and other Viacom studios. Shares of T-Mobile US fell sharply after the wireless carrier posted lower-than-expected quarterly sales. Two of the main competitors in the cellphone price war, Sprint and T-Mobile, are signaling they will scale back discounting this year after a failed attempt to combine their businesses, as reported earlier. Sprint, the No. 4 carrier by subscribers, said last week that it would only chase new customers it considers profitable. No. 3 T-Mobile said it will also be more selective with the deals it offers. Brazil's largest newspaper, Folha de S. Paulo, stopped posting content to Facebook after the social-media website overhauled to its news feed last month to prioritize personal interactions over journalism and some other types of content.

