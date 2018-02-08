Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Telecoms Down on Rate Fears, T-Mobile Earnings -- Telecoms Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2018 | 11:05pm CET

Shares of telecommunications companies declined on fears about rising interest rates and a weak earnings report from T-Mobile US. Higher interest rates will increase the cost of paying interest on corporate debt, said Jeffrey Pavlik, managing member of investment firm Pavlik Capital Management. Viacom said it plans to launch an ad-supported direct-to-consumer product by September that will offer content from cable channels such as MTV and Comedy Central and other Viacom studios. Shares of T-Mobile US fell sharply after the wireless carrier posted lower-than-expected quarterly sales. Two of the main competitors in the cellphone price war, Sprint and T-Mobile, are signaling they will scale back discounting this year after a failed attempt to combine their businesses, as reported earlier. Sprint, the No. 4 carrier by subscribers, said last week that it would only chase new customers it considers profitable. No. 3 T-Mobile said it will also be more selective with the deals it offers. Brazil's largest newspaper, Folha de S. Paulo, stopped posting content to Facebook after the social-media website overhauled to its news feed last month to prioritize personal interactions over journalism and some other types of content.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16p CITY OF OPELIKA AL : Westside recycling center closing april 1 in opelika
05:16p AFGHANISTAN : reinforced partnership to bolster security, good governance, economic growth and human rights
05:16p NATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Champion for Scottish Produce Takes NFUS Ambassador Award
05:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
05:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
05:15p TRK Connection CTO Randy Abbey Named to MPA’s 2018 Hot 100
05:13p Nvidia shares surge 11 percent as GPU chip demand skyrockets
05:13p Nvidia shares surge 11 percent as GPU chip demand skyrockets
05:11p U S SENATE COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE NUTRITION & : Wheat Growers Present Chairman Roberts, Ag Staff with Awards
05:11p IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : and BIS—Working Together to Boost Financial Stability
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BP : France's Total lifts shareholder rewards as profit jumps
2NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : serves up additional investment in Swiggy, leading USD 100 million round
3DSV : DSV : Annual report 2017 released
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports 2017 Full Year and Fourth Quar..
5S&P 500 : Twitter surprises with revenue turnaround, shares surge

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.