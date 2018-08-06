Telecoms Flat as DOJ Appeals AT&T-Time Warner Ruling -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies were more or less flat as a major deal continued to hang in the balance. Shares of AT&T ticked down after the Justice Department filed a brief with the Washington, D.C., appeals court, arguing that a ruling against its attempt to block the telecom giant's merger with Time Warner was flawed. Several big tech companies, including Apple, Facebook and Alphabet's YouTube, have removed links to website Infowars, whose founder Alex Jones is being sued by parents of slain children from the Sandy Hook school shooting for denying the tragedy happened.

