Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Telecoms Flat as DOJ Appeals AT&T-Time Warner Ruling -- Telecoms Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 11:06pm CEST

Shares of telecommunications companies were more or less flat as a major deal continued to hang in the balance. Shares of AT&T ticked down after the Justice Department filed a brief with the Washington, D.C., appeals court, arguing that a ruling against its attempt to block the telecom giant's merger with Time Warner was flawed. Several big tech companies, including Apple, Facebook and Alphabet's YouTube, have removed links to website Infowars, whose founder Alex Jones is being sued by parents of slain children from the Sandy Hook school shooting for denying the tragedy happened.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pU.S. to Reimpose Sanctions on Iran, Targeting Iranian Economy -- Update
DJ
05:11pUSMEF U S MEAT EXPORT FEDERATION : Tremendous First Half for U.S. Beef Exports; Pork Exports Still ahead of 2017 Pace
PU
05:07pUtilities Flat as Treasury Yields Drop -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:06pTelecoms Flat as DOJ Appeals AT&T-Time Warner Ruling -- Telecoms Roundup
DJ
05:03pTech up as Banking Plan Boosts Facebook -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:00pStocks lift on strong earnings as trade fight caps gains; sterling slumps
RE
05:00pFinancials up on Global Market Rebound -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:58pGlobal stocks lift on strong earnings as trade fight caps gains; sterling slumps
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA : PANDORA : ADJUSTS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018
2ONEX CORPORATION : IWG plunges as offices firm ends talks with remaining suitors
3PRAXAIR : Linde, Praxair May Have to Sell More Assets Than Expected -- Update
4MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL : Lower NHS referrals dent Spire Healthcare's profit view, shares sink
5XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Announcement On The Updated Payment Date For The Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.