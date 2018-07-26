Log in
Telecoms up After Strong Earnings -- Telecoms Roundup

07/26/2018 | 10:42pm CEST

Shares of telecommunications companies ticked up after strong earnings in the sector. Comcast shares rose after the cable giant reported higher revenue and earnings for the second quarter, as growth in its broadband business helped mitigate the continued loss of cable-television subscribers. Comcast recently abandoned an attempt to buy key assets of 21st Century Fox. Walt Disney's prevailing in that deal "removes a major overhang on Disney shares," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a research note. "Compared to the original agreement with Fox, Disney appears likely to emerge with an attractive, but certainly altered transaction," said the analysts, with the structure of the deal less costly, in some aspects, even though the price tag was driven up by Comcast's bid. The Justice Department is investigating whether television station owners including Sinclair Broadcast Group and Tribune violated antitrust law in ways that inflated local television advertising prices, as reported earlier.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

