Telecoms up as Dish Earnings Ease Pay-TV Fears -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose after a strong earnings report from one pay-television provider. Dish Network shares rallied after the satellite-television company posted an increase in quarterly profit. That quelled some fears about "cord-cutting" trends and waning appetite for paid television. Huawei Technologies, the world's largest maker of telecommunications equipment, shipped more than 95 million smartphones in the first half of the year, an increase of more than 30% compared with the same period last year, despite limited access to the U.S. market, the company said Friday.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]