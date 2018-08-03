Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Telecoms up as Dish Earnings Ease Pay-TV Fears -- Telecoms Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 10:51pm CEST

Shares of telecommunications companies rose after a strong earnings report from one pay-television provider. Dish Network shares rallied after the satellite-television company posted an increase in quarterly profit. That quelled some fears about "cord-cutting" trends and waning appetite for paid television. Huawei Technologies, the world's largest maker of telecommunications equipment, shipped more than 95 million smartphones in the first half of the year, an increase of more than 30% compared with the same period last year, despite limited access to the U.S. market, the company said Friday.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:31pUSTR reviewing Turkey's trade preferences after tariff retaliation
RE
11:21pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury, IRS Announce Proposed Rule Regarding Increasing Depreciation Deduction to 100 percent, Helping American Businesses
PU
11:21pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning South Sudan Briefed on Arms Flows, Weapons, Ammunition Management in South Sudan
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:11pU.S. crude exports to China fall - Kpler
RE
10:54pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
10:53pUpbeat earnings lift stocks as trade fears cap gains and pressure dollar
RE
10:53pU.S. Government Bonds Rise After Soft Jobs Data, China Trade Warning -- 2nd Update
DJ
10:52pOil prices pull back as trade tensions weigh on market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Boosts Prices in China for Its U.S.-Made Cars -- WSJ
2TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
3SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Cattolica Assicurazioni’s resu..
4HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
5Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.