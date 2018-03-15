Telix Pharmaceuticals and Radboud University Medical Centre Conclude Clinical Collaboration Agreement

MELBOURNE, Australia and NIJMEGAN, The Netherlands, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX.TLX) ("Telix", the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or "molecularly-targeted radiation" (MTR), has today announced a clinical collaboration with Radboud University Medical Center ("Radboudumc").

Telix is developing 89Zr-girentuximab (TLX-250) for the purpose of imaging clear cell renal cell cancer (ccRCC) with Positron Emission Tomography (PET). Radboudumc and Telix will collaborate on several clinical projects in relation to TLX-250, including leading the pre-Phase III bridging/dosimetry study for TLX-250, participating as a key adviser for the Phase III study, as well as the IMPACT-RCC study (NCT02228954) to better understand how molecular imaging can be used to measure therapeutic treatment response in metastatic kidney cancer.

Telix Co-Founder and CMO Dr. Andreas Kluge stated, "Radboudumc has been a clinical leader in the use of 89Zr-Girentuximab (TLX-250) in the clinic and their patient experience underpins much of the confidence we have in the imaging agent, particularly the change in isotope to a radiometal for superior image quality, sensitivity and patient convenience. We have worked closely with Radboudumc as part of activating our clinical activity for TLX-250 in Europe."

Professor Peter Mulders, Chairman of the Department of Urology at Radboudumc noted, "We are pleased to be working with Telix to progress this very important technology from a clinical perspective. This international collaboration lays the foundation for the completion of product development of 89Zr-Girentuximab and we are delighted to be part of bringing this technology to renal cancer patients in the Netherlands and beyond."

As part of the collaboration, Telix will fund a clinical fellowship position at the Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine of the Radboudumc to oversee the various activities around the collaboration. The Radboudumc Technology Center imaging facility will also be a key partner, with its cutting-edge technology and expertise for pre-clinical and clinical imaging.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or "molecularly-targeted radiation" (MTR). The company is headquartered in Melbourne with international operations in Brussels (EU), Kyoto (JP) and Indianapolis (US). Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage oncology products that address significant unmet medical need in renal, prostate and brain (glioblastoma) cancer. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:TLX).

For more information visit www.telixpharma.com.

The Radboud University Medical Center, is the academic hospital affiliated with the Radboud University Nijmegen, in the city of Nijmegen in the eastern-central part of The Netherlands. It is one of the largest and leading hospitals of The Netherlands, providing supra-regional tertiary care for residents of a large part The Netherlands. The medical center has 1,000 beds, employs approximately 10,000 employees, and offers educational services to about 3,000 students.

For more information visit www.radboudumc.nl.

