Tempo Australia : Completion of Comsite Acquisition

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

7 AUGUST 2018

SATISFACTION OF ALL CONDITIONS PRECEDENT - COMSITE SERVICES BUSINESS

Tempo Australia Limited (ASX: TPP) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Comsite Services ("Comsite"). The condition precedent previously noted has been satisfied.

ENDS

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

IAN LYNASS SCOTT MACDONALD CEO CFO & COMPANY SECRETARY +61 (8) 9460 1500 +61 (8) 9460 1500 ABOUT TEMPO

Tempo Australia Limited (ASX: TPP) is a construction and maintenance services company to the resources, energy, commercial, industrial and telecommunications sectors. The company was established in 2011 and has specific expertise in structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, telecom and data communications.

A. Level 1, 111 Colin Street, West Perth, WA, 6005, Australia | T:+61 (8) 9460 1500 | E. [email protected] www.tempoaust.com