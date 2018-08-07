Tempo Australia : Completion of Comsite Acquisition

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
7 AUGUST 2018
SATISFACTION OF ALL CONDITIONS PRECEDENT - COMSITE SERVICES BUSINESS
Tempo Australia Limited (ASX: TPP) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Comsite Services ("Comsite"). The condition precedent previously noted has been satisfied.
ABOUT TEMPO
Tempo Australia Limited (ASX: TPP) is a construction and maintenance services company to the resources, energy, commercial, industrial and telecommunications sectors. The company was established in 2011 and has specific expertise in structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, telecom and data communications.
