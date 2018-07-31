Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tencent Joins the LoRa Alliance™; Announces Shenzhen LoRaWAN™ Network and Comprehensive IoT Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 01:07am CEST

SHENZHEN, China, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance™, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN™ standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide area networks (LPWANs), and Tencent Holdings Limited (“Tencent,” SEHK: 00700), a leading provider of internet value-added services in China, today announced that Tencent has joined the LoRa Alliance at the highest level, further accelerating the adoption of LoRaWAN technology. This news coincides with this week’s IOTE 2018 event in Shenzhen, where many LoRa Alliance members will showcase their LoRaWAN products and services.

“The number of relevant use cases for the IoT continues to grow with new applications in continuous development,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “Projections for China’s IoT market are significant, and LoRaWAN is very well positioned in the LPWAN space. Having Tencent join the LoRa Alliance is very valuable for our ecosystem and strengthens our presence in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Tencent has invested significantly in technology and applications for LoRaWAN and will support further development of the LoRaWAN ecosystem. The company also announced plans to build a LoRaWAN network in Shenzhen with local partners. Finally, it provides device-edge-cloud LoRaWAN solutions on its network for a wide variety of IoT application and end users, such as government public services.

Hongtao Bie, Vice President of Tencent Technologies, said: “It is clear that LPWANs are essential for the IoT technology and applications, and the market is quickly growing in China, especially in areas like government public services, industry manufacturing, personal IoT devices, etc.”

Huixing Wang, Vice President of Tencent Cloud, said: “LoRaWAN has seen rapid growth, and we feel it is highly complementary to NB-IoT in the LPWAN market. Joining the LoRa Alliance will allow us to influence LoRaWAN development, advance IoT adoption, and strengthen our cloud business by building close partnerships with other LoRaWAN vendors around the world.”

One of the main challenges for the IoT is that use cases vary greatly depending on the application, with different types of devices being connected that must interoperate. Security and reliability represent another challenge for application deployment. The LoRaWAN protocol offers flexibility in deployment models, proven bi directional security, low cost and high efficiency, which has enabled the successful deployments of IoT solutions from device to cloud.

Interested in learning more about the LoRa Alliance and LoRaWAN technology? Please join our members at IOTE 2018, taking place July 31 – August 2, 2018 at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, China. The following LoRa Alliance members will exhibit at this event:

  • Advantech Co., Ltd.
  • AISenz Inc.
  • Beijing GTI IoT
  • Beijing Sensoro Technology Co. Ltd.
  • EasyLinkin Co., LTD.
  • Emdoor
  • Foxconn Global Network Corporation
  • Fujitsu Component Limited
  • Hangzhou Lowan Information Technology Co.
  • Legeniot Co., Ltd.
  • Murata
  • RisingHF
  • Ruijie Networks Co., Ltd
  • Shenzhen Friendcom Technology Development Co., Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Winext Technology Co., Ltd
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Tektelic
  • Turbo Technologies Corporation
  • Xiamen Four-Faith Communication Technology Co., Ltd.

About LoRa Alliance
The LoRa Alliance is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share experiences to promote the LoRaWAN protocol as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. With the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a certification program to guarantee interoperability, the LoRaWAN protocol has already been deployed by major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in over 100 countries, with continual expansion. www.lora-alliance.org.

About Tencent Holdings Limited
Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users. Our social products Weixin and QQ link our users to a rich digital content catalog including games, video, music and books. Our proprietary targeting technology helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our infrastructure services including payment, security, cloud and artificial intelligence create differentiated offerings and support our partners’ business growth. Tencent invests heavily in people and innovation, enabling us to evolve with the Internet. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.hk) are traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

 

Alliance Contact 
Emma Pearce 
[email protected]

Media Contacts
Ina Chu (Asia)
[email protected]

Eric Lawson (US/EU)
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:32aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Everything you need to know about RPA software
PU
02:32aAMERICAN CRYSTAL SUGAR : Four injured in chemical spill at Hillsboro American Crystal plant
AQ
02:31aMORGAN STANLEY : rates HSO as Equal-weight
AQ
02:31aMORGAN STANLEY : rates SYR as Equal-weight
AQ
02:31aBEST&RSQUO;S BRIEFING : Regulatory Shift in China Likely to Boost Standing of Hong Kong Reinsurers
BU
02:30aWomen Unite to Share Experiences - in the United for Human Rights Center
GL
02:29aBOEING : Brazil's Embraer will defend itself against legal challenge to Boeing talks
RE
02:24aEMBRAER S.A. : Material Fact
PR
02:22aBARRAMUNDI : BRM â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 30 July 2018
PU
02:21aLOWE : Complaint leads to sign removal at busy intersection
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Business Confidence remains unchanged as economic optimism edges up
2CBS CORPORATION : CBS : CEO Moonves survives board meeting amid misconduct probe
3CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED : Central Petroleum Limited Retirement of Managing Director
4REALM RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding - Bidder now has 92.73%
5CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : Carnarvon Petroleum Limited Dorado-1 Drilling Update

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.