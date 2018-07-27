Log in
Tenterfield Shire Council : Media Release - Free Waste Week - Dumping of Green Waste - 23 July 2018

07/27/2018 | 06:52am CEST

Today sees the commencement of the first Free Waste Week, running from Monday, 23 July to Sunday, 29 July 2018, in lieu of the provision of free waste dockets.

Unfortunately an issue has arisen this morning regarding the dumping of green waste.

The provisions of the Free Waste Week indicated that general domestic waste only will be accepted which currently includes green waste. A misunderstanding has resulted in residents who were taking advantage of the Free Waste Week being turned away with their green waste or being required to pay, or to provide a current free waste docket.

This issue has now been resolved and green waste will be accepted along with domestic waste.

Those items specifically listed in Council's Fees & Charges Schedule such as tyres, vehicle bodies, chemicals, furniture including mattresses, white goods and asbestos will not be accepted as free waste and charges will be made for these materials accordingly.

Council apologises for any inconvenience this has caused and asks any residents who have been inconvenienced to return with their green waste to the nearest Transfer Station.

Media Contact: Chief Executive, Terry Dodds on 02 6736 6000.

Disclaimer

Tenterfield Shire Council published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 04:51:05 UTC
