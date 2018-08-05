Log in
Teras Resources : Announces Increase to and Closing of Unit Private Placement for its Upcoming Cahuilla Project Program

08/05/2018 | 09:16pm CEST

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2018) - Teras Resources Inc. (TSXV: TRA) ('Teras' or the 'Company'): announces that it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (each a 'Unit'). In addition, Teras announces that it has completed the closing of the private placement of Units, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Teras issued 12,357,725 Units at a price of $0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of $679,674.00. Each Unit consists of one common share (a 'Common Share') and one Common Share purchase warrant (a 'Warrant').

Disclaimer

Teras Resources Inc. published this content on 05 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2018 19:15:08 UTC
