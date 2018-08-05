Teras Resources : Announces Increase to and Closing of Unit Private Placement for its Upcoming Cahuilla Project Program

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2018) - Teras Resources Inc. (TSXV: TRA) ('Teras' or the 'Company'): announces that it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (each a 'Unit'). In addition, Teras announces that it has completed the closing of the private placement of Units, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Teras issued 12,357,725 Units at a price of $0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of $679,674.00. Each Unit consists of one common share (a 'Common Share') and one Common Share purchase warrant (a 'Warrant').
