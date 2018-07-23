Terranova S r l : Pietro Fiorentini announces an agreement to buy from Baker Hughes its Talamona branch Natural Gas Solutions business

Pietro Fiorentini announces an agreement to buy from Baker Hughes its Talamona branch Natural Gas Solutions business

PRESS RELEASE

Vicenza - 18th July 2018 Pietro Fiorentini announces an agreement to buy from Baker Hughes, a GE Company ( NYSE: BHGE) its Talamona branch Natural Gas Solutions business.



The transaction includes the transfer of approximately 40 employees and a manufacturing site in Talamona. The product portfolio includes domestic, industrial and commercial gas meters.

'We are very excited by this new acquisition which will complete further our product portfolio to better serve our customers around the world and we will work closely to the seller to ensure a seamless transition for impacted employees, customers and suppliers ,' Pietro Fiorentini Executive Chairman Cristiano Nardi said.

Transaction is expected to close by the end of September 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

