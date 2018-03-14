Log in
Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre

03/14/2018 | 11:01am CET

OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrestrial Energy has entered into contract for technical services with the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) in Karlsruhe, Germany. This is part of Terrestrial Energy’s validation and verification program for the IMSR® power plant design now underway. The JRC will perform confirmatory studies of the IMSR® fuel and primary coolant salt-mixture. The facility will undertake the tests under conditions compliant with quality assurance protocols of nuclear codes and standards, as is required to advance a nuclear power plant design through the regulatory process. 

The JRC is a Directorate-General of the European Commission and is spread across six sites in five different countries within the EU, including Karlsruhe. The JRC employs over 3,000 people, from EU countries and candidate countries to EU membership, who bring their skills, talents, passion and rigour into the scientific activities meant to underpin EU policies. Funded by the EURATOM Research and Training Programme for its nuclear work, the JRC’s budget is approximately €330 million annually for direct support to EU institutions through scientific and technical advice to policy.

More information about the JRC in Karlsruhe can be found here: https://ec.europa.eu/jrc/en/about/jrc-site/karlsruhe

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of advanced reactor power plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR®) technology. This technology represents true innovation in cost reduction, versatility and functionality. IMSR® power plants will provide clean, convenient, dispatchable and cost-competitive heat for many industrial applications, including electric power provision and heat for industrial processes, such as chemical synthesis and desalination. They extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. IMSR® power plants promise to transform industrial competitiveness, energy security, and drive economic growth. Their deployment can realize rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system by displacing fossil fuel combustion across a broad spectrum. Using an innovative design, and proven and demonstrated Molten Salt Reactor technology, Terrestrial Energy plans to bring IMSR® power plants to markets in the 2020s. 

Contact:
Jarret Adams
Terrestrial Energy
Phone: (202) 815-9234
Email: [email protected]

Contact:
Brian Smith
Terrestrial Energy
Phone: (416) 822-3130
Email: [email protected]

Website: www.terrestrialenergy.com
E-mail: [email protected]

Social Media
Facebook:        TerrestrialMSR
Twitter:             TerrestrialMSR
YouTube:          Terrestrial Energy
LinkedIn:          TerrestrialEnergy
Google+:          TerrestrialEnergy


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
