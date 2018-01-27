Log in
Terri A Sewell : Rep. Sewell attends NAFTA negotiations in Montreal

01/27/2018 | 04:14pm CET

WASHINGTON, D.C. - On January 27 and 28, Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell (D-AL) will attend the 6th round of negotiations for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in Montreal. NAFTA, which governs trade between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, has a substantial impact on Alabama's economy. Canada is Alabama's largest export market, and Mexico is Alabama's 4th largest export market.

'This weekend, I am attending the 6th round of NAFTA negotiations to make sure that working families in my district have a seat at the table when it comes to our country's biggest economic decisions,' said Rep. Terri Sewell. 'I support modernizing NAFTA and I believe our country can negotiate an agreement that brings better wages and better jobs to Alabama. For auto workers, steel workers, and farmers in my district, these talks will have lasting impacts, and I will be pushing for strong and enforceable trade laws that protect their industries. While progress has been made in the past five rounds of negotiations, I hope that all three countries can use this weekend to address many of the more contentious issues in front of us.'

Alabama's exports to Canada and Mexico have increased by $5.6 billion since NAFTA first went into effect in 1994. For the Birmingham metro area, global exports account for $1.9 billion in economic activity.

###

Rep. Terri A. Sewell (D-AL) is serving her fourth term representing Alabama's 7th Congressional district. She sits on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and was recently appointed to the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. Sewell is a Chief Deputy Whip and serves on the prestigious Steering and Policy Committee of the Democratic Caucus. She is also a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, and serves as Vice Chair of the Congressional Voting Rights Caucus, and Vice Chair of Outreach for the New Democrat Coalition.

Terri A. Sewell published this content on 27 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2018 15:14:03 UTC.

