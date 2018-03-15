Tetra Discovery Partners Announces FDA Clearance of IND for Phase 2 Trial of BPN14770 in Fragile X Syndrome

Tetra Discovery Partners Inc. (Tetra) today announced that the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration has accepted the Investigational New Drug
Application (IND) for BPN14770, a novel, selective small molecule
inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase type-4D (PDE4D) enzyme, which
research suggests may be useful in the treatment of Fragile X Syndrome
and possibly other autism spectrum disorders.
Tetra plans to initiate a U.S. Phase 2 trial of BPN14770 in adults with
Fragile X Syndrome in 2Q 2018. Primary objectives for the study will be
to evaluate the safety and tolerability of BPN14770 in adult males with
Fragile X Syndrome and to explore potential benefits on behavioral,
cognitive and biomarker measures. Tetra plans to extend its evaluation
of BPN14770 in Fragile X Syndrome to pediatric patients later in 2018.
The company is also developing BPN14770 for the treatment of memory
cognitive problems associated with Alzheimer’s disease.
“We are very pleased to receive clearance from FDA to initiate our
planned Phase 2 study of BPN 14770 in adult males with Fragile X
Syndrome,” said Mark E. Gurney, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer of Tetra Discovery Partners. “This study will be carried out at
Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, under the direction of
principal investigator, Elizabeth Berry-Kravis, MD, Ph.D, one of the
foremost experts on Fragile X Syndrome and founder of the university’s
comprehensive Fragile X Clinic and Research Program, which provides care
to more than 600 patients with Fragile X Syndrome.”
Those interested in finding out more about the planned clinical trial in
Fragile X Syndrome can follow Tetra Discovery Partners on Facebook for
clinical trial updates at https://www.facebook.com/tetradiscovery
or visit the clinical trials section of our website at http://tetradiscovery.com/clinical-trials/.
About Fragile X Syndrome
Fragile X Syndrome is a genetic condition that results from the
silencing of the X-linked, Fragile X Mental Retardation-1 (FMR1)
gene. Fragile X Syndrome patients display a range of behavior and other
symptoms, including seizures, sleep disorders, anxiety, irritability,
hyperactivity, autism, mild-to-severe cognitive impairment and
intellectual disability. While Fragile X Syndrome occurs in both
genders, the condition is more common and generally more severe in
males. There is no cure for Fragile X Syndrome or any products approved
for its treatment. Medications may be used to treat symptoms associated
with Fragile X Syndrome including seizures, mood problems or other
neuropsychiatric symptoms. Fragile X Syndrome occurs in approximately 1
in 4,000 males and 1 in 8,000 females.
About BPN14770
BPN14770 is a novel therapeutic agent that selectively inhibits
phosphodiesterase-4D (PDE4D) to enhance early and late stages of memory
formation. This unique mechanism of action has the potential to improve
cognitive and memory function in devastating disorders including Fragile
X Syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, learning/
developmental disabilities and schizophrenia. In preclinical studies of
Fragile X Syndrome, BPN14770 improves behavioral outcomes in the Fragile
X mouse model and improves the quality of connections between neurons.
BPN14770 has completed three human Phase 1 clinical trials enrolling 147
subjects and has shown excellent safety, oral bioavailability, and
preliminary cognitive benefit in elderly subjects. Preparations are
under way to initiate Phase 2 trials of BPN14770 in adults with Fragile
X Syndrome and in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.
About Tetra Discovery Partners
Tetra Discovery Partners is a clinical stage biotechnology company
developing a portfolio of therapeutic products that will bring clarity
of thought to people suffering from Alzheimer's disease,
neuro-developmental conditions such as Fragile X syndrome, traumatic
brain injury, and other brain disorders. Tetra uses structure-guided
drug design to discover mechanistically novel, allosteric inhibitors of
phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4), an enzyme family that plays key roles in
memory formation, learning, neuroinflammation, and traumatic brain
injury. Tetra was a recipient of an NIH Blueprint Neurotherapeutics
Program cooperative research agreement, and also receives major funding
from the National Institute on Aging, the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery
Foundation, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke,
and the National Institute of Mental Health through the Small Business
Innovation Research (SBIR) program. Preclinical studies of Fragile X
Syndrome were conducted through the FRAXA Foundation. Tetra Discovery
Partners is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. For more
information, please visit the company's website at http://www.tetradiscovery.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006492/en/