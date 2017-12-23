Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service : Lice in cattle herds can bite producer profits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2017 | 05:14pm CET

OVERTON - A common wintertime pest in cattle herds - lice - can suck money from producers' pockets, said Dr. Jason Banta, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service beef cattle specialist, Overton.

[Attachment]

Cattle producers should be mindful of a common pest - lice - in their herd. Longer winter coats on cattle provide ideal conditions for populations to grow and become a problem that can hurt herd health and producers' profitability. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Adam Russell)

Banta said lice can infest cattle throughout the year, but more problems are seen from December to March.

'As the weather gets colder, cows grow longer, thicker hair and that produces better cover and protection for lice, which meansthe lice have better reproductive rates,' he said.

There are two types of lice that affect cattle herds, Banta said - biting lice and sucking lice.

'Lice will cause reduced appetite in a herd, which means reduced performance,' he said. 'It's important to be aware of the pest this time of year.'

Lice can also reduce red blood cells by 75 percent, and animals with heavy infestations can become anemic, Banta said.

They are transmitted through physical contact between cows, he said. Breaking the pests' life cycle is the key to lice control.

'It's important to know that available treatment products don't kill the eggs,' he said. 'So, many control methods will take two treatments before the life cycle is broken. And always treat every animal in the herd because that one you don't treat will be the one that causes another infestation for you to deal with.'

Banta said if using traditional insecticides like Cylence or most permethrin-based products, thenan initial insecticide application should be made to knock down populations followed by another application 2-3 weeks later.

There are products available like Standguard and Clean-up II that require only one treatment. Additionally, certain pour-on dewormers including - Eprinex, Cydectin and Dectomax - only need to be applied once for season long control, Banta said.

'If you go with an injectable dewormer for internal parasites, it's important to know they only get the sucking lice and won't control biting lice,' he said. 'If they use injectable dewormers, make sure you use a pour-on insecticide to take care of the biting lice.'

Always read and follow label directions when using dewormers and insecticides for control, Banta said.

Any new cows or bulls should be treated prior to introduction to the herd, Banta said.

'After the treatment regimen, your cattle will typically be in good shape until the next fall or winter,' he said. 'Treat them, control them, and you're done.'

-30-

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service published this content on 23 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2017 16:14:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:09p NEW YORK STATE DIVISION OF STATE POLICE : Accident on I-87, Town of Colonie leads to a DWI arrest
03:34p LS185 LONDON STADIUM 185 : Report // newcastle win five goal festive thriller at london stadium
03:04p MWP MICHIGAN WHEAT PROGRAM : Notice of Meeting – January 10
02:59p MINISTRY OF FINANCE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF AFGHANIS : Minister of Finance meets charge de affairs of Chinese Embassy to Afghanistan
01:54p PRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF INDIA : Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Rogozin calls on Prime Minister
12:44p MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Deputy Prime Minister of Russia calls on Prime Minister
12:43pDJBOND REPORT : Steepening Yield Curve Slams One Of The Bond Market's Biggest Bets
11:14a TEXAS A&M AGRILIFE EXTENSION SERVICE : Lice in cattle herds can bite producer profits
09:24a FSA FOOD STANDARDS AGENCY : Errington Cheese Ltd is recalling Dunsyre Blue cheese because Listeria monocytogenes has been found in the product
08:13aDJItaly Senate Approves Budget, Paving Way for Elections -- Update
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : This year's lumps of coal could be 2018's diamonds
2QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Apple hit with $25K per day fine in Qualcomm antitrust case
3AFK SISTEMA PAO : Russia's Rosneft reaches $1.7 billion settlement with Sistema
4ARCELORMITTAL : EXCLUSIVE: ArcelorMittal tells Ilva it wants to change buying contract
5ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF completes 75.5 percent acquisition of Areva NP - statement

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.