Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service : Scholarships presented at 56th Blackland Income Growth Conference

Writer: Blair Fannin, 979-845-2259, [email protected]

WACO - Scholarships were awarded to area Blacklands youth recently at the Blackland Income Growth Conference held at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

The annual conference, sponsored by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Waco Chamber of Commerce, provides agricultural education to producers in the Blacklands region.

Dr. Joe Outlaw, co-director of the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University and AgriLife Extension economist in College Station, was the keynote luncheon speaker.

Receiving $1,500 scholarships were Erin Steglich of Bell County - Scott Felton BIG Scholarship, and Kyndal Sligh of McLennan County - Ronald C. Woolley BIG Scholarship.

Receiving $1,000 scholarships were: Wesley Ide and Macey Malcik, Bell County; Emily Murphy, Bosque County; Shellby Coker, Falls County; Sarah Forman, Limestone County; Brody Schmalriede, McLennan County; Seth Chapman and Bailey King, Tarrant County;and Afton Compton and Colton Schiller, Williamson County.

For more information about the Blackland Income Growth program, visit http://bit.ly/2EE3r8u .

[Attachment] Wesley Ide of McLennan County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

[Attachment] Kyndal Sligh of McLennan County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

[Attachment] Colton Schiller of Williamson County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

[Attachment] Afton Compton of Williamson County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

[Attachment] Bailey King of Tarrant County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

[Attachment] Seth Chapman of Tarrant County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

[Attachment] Brody Schmalriede of McLennan County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

[Attachment] Sarah Forman of Limestone County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

[Attachment] Shellby Coker of Falls County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

[Attachment] Emily Murphy of Bosque County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

[Attachment] Erin Steglich of Bell County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)