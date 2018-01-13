Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service : Scholarships presented at 56th Blackland Income Growth Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2018 | 03:29pm CET

Writer: Blair Fannin, 979-845-2259, [email protected]

WACO - Scholarships were awarded to area Blacklands youth recently at the Blackland Income Growth Conference held at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

The annual conference, sponsored by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Waco Chamber of Commerce, provides agricultural education to producers in the Blacklands region.

Dr. Joe Outlaw, co-director of the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University and AgriLife Extension economist in College Station, was the keynote luncheon speaker.

Receiving $1,500 scholarships were Erin Steglich of Bell County - Scott Felton BIG Scholarship, and Kyndal Sligh of McLennan County - Ronald C. Woolley BIG Scholarship.

Receiving $1,000 scholarships were: Wesley Ide and Macey Malcik, Bell County; Emily Murphy, Bosque County; Shellby Coker, Falls County; Sarah Forman, Limestone County; Brody Schmalriede, McLennan County; Seth Chapman and Bailey King, Tarrant County;and Afton Compton and Colton Schiller, Williamson County.

For more information about the Blackland Income Growth program, visit http://bit.ly/2EE3r8u .

-30-

[Attachment]

Wesley Ide of McLennan County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

[Attachment]

Kyndal Sligh of McLennan County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

[Attachment]

Colton Schiller of Williamson County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

[Attachment]

Afton Compton of Williamson County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

[Attachment]

Bailey King of Tarrant County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

[Attachment]

Seth Chapman of Tarrant County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

[Attachment]

Brody Schmalriede of McLennan County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

[Attachment]

Sarah Forman of Limestone County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

[Attachment]

Shellby Coker of Falls County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

[Attachment]

Emily Murphy of Bosque County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

[Attachment]

Erin Steglich of Bell County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

[Attachment]

Macey Malcik of Bell County received a Blackland Income Growth Conference scholarship. Also pictured is Rodney Shronk, Blackland Income Growth vice chairman. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service published this content on 13 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2018 14:29:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:26p Anti-Trump demonstrators march in Swiss capital
06:19p WFTU WORLD FEDERATION OF TRADE UNIONS : statement on the new accident in Pakistan
05:49p CARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Statement by the caribbean community (caricom) on comment made by the president of the united states of america
05:27p South Africa to target investment, graft under new ANC leader
05:19p AIER AMERICAN INSTITUTE FOR ECONOMIC RESEARCH : What Will Devaluation Mean To You?
04:24p GM's new Chevy Silverado bids for more U.S. pickup profits
03:50p South African protesters ransack H&M stores over "racist" ad
03:29p TEXAS A&M AGRILIFE EXTENSION SERVICE : Scholarships presented at 56th Blackland Income Growth Conference
03:14p CITY OF POTTSTOWN PA : “Code Blue” Cold Weather Declaration
02:59p EBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : supports France’s Urbasolar in Kazakhstan
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : MoneyGram shares jump on partnership with bitcoin-rival Ripple
2APPLE : HOUSE REPUBLICANS WANT ANSWERS ON APPLE THROTTLING OLDER IPHONE SPEEDS: letter
3Wells Fargo sees no end yet to sales scandal costs, gets tax boost
4ENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. : UPDATED: Red Lake Tribal Council votes against Enbridge land deal
5AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : CanniMed files $725 million lawsuit related to Aurora takeover bid

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.