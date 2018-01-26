Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Texas Department of Banking : Commissioner Issues Cease & Desist Order Relating to AriseBank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2018 | 02:34pm EST

PRESS RELEASE Date: January 26, 2018

Texas Department of Banking Commissioner Issues Cease & Desist Order

Relating to AriseBank

On January 5, 2018, Texas Banking Commissioner Charles G. Cooper issued a Cease & Desist Order relating to AriseBank. AriseBank claims to be a "cryptocurrency bank" and operates several websites includingwww.arisebank.comand www.arisecoin.com.

The Cease & Desist Order was based on the Commissioner's finding that AriseBank violated Texas Finance Code Chapter 31 by using the term "bank" in its name and marketing materials to imply that it is in the business of banking in this state. The order requires AriseBank to cease and desist from implying that they engage in the business of banking in Texas. AriseBank is further required to clearly disclose that they do not offer their services to consumers in Texas.

Pursuant to Texas Finance Code § 35.207, AriseBank and the entities named in the Cease & Desist Order had the right to request a hearing by submitting a written request to the Banking Commissioner no later than the twentieth day after the date the Order was mailed. Because no such request was submitted, the Cease & Desist Order is effective January 26, 2018. It is final and non-appealable as of that date. The full text of the Order can be viewed on the Department's website.

Inquiries regarding this matter should be directed to:

Marcus Adams

Assistant General Counsel Texas Department of Banking 2601 N. Lamar Blvd.

Austin, Texas 78705-4294

Toll-free (877)276-5554 or directly to (512)475-1236

Texas Department of Banking published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2018 19:34:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:44p UPDATE : Coast Guard, local agencies responding to vessel fire
08:44p UPDATE : Coast Guard responding to sunken vessel on lower Mississippi River
08:44p STEVE DAINES : EPA Takes Action on Daines’ Request to Prioritize Butte Superfund
08:42p U.S. ITC rejects Boeing injury claims on Bombardier
08:40p U.N.'s rights chief rejects Trump speech as 'script of the 20th century'
08:39p Nevsun appeals to Canada Supreme Court in Eritreans' forced labor lawsuit
08:34p SAINT VINCENT COLLEGE : Palumbo Charitable Trust Representatives Meet with Scholars at SVC
08:34p TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF BANKING : Commissioner Issues Cease & Desist Order Relating to AriseBank
08:29p WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street climbs on Intel, healthcare boost
08:19p OFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF LOUISIA : permitting of Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion Project
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESCO : MAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD MAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD : Form 8.3 - Tesco Plc
2BARCLAYS : Goldman, Barclays, SocGen interested in Commerzbank unit - Handelsblatt
3BLACKROCK : BLACKROCK : Mega funds bet big on sterling turning a corner
4BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Ballard Power..
5BAYER : Trump warns Davos on unfair trade, says U.S. 'open for business'

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.