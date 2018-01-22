Texas Department of Transportation : Drivers Urged to Use Extra Caution at US 84/183 RR Bridge Construction Site in Brown County

Large number of trucks will be delivering material and supplies to construction site between Early and Zephyr; motorists urged to slow down in the area

BROWNWOOD - As construction continues on the new Fort Worth & Western Railroad bridge on U.S. 84/183 between Early and Zephyr, motorists are urged to use extreme caution while driving in the work zone from Jan. 23 - 26. During this time, a significant number of large trucks will be delivering material and supplies to the site. The slow-moving trucks will create potential traffic hazards, so drivers are asked to slow down, be alert and avoid distractions such as cell phones and navigation systems.

The speed limit through the work zone is 65 mph, though that is not always the safest speed when construction activities are underway. Drivers are reminded that traffic fines are doubled in work zones when workers are present, and TxDOT is coordinating with law enforcement for potential extra patrols in the area this week.

The new railroad bridge will allow U.S. 84/183 to be widened to four 12-foot travel lanes as the highway passes under the railroad. Currently, the highway is a four-lane facility on either side of the old bridge location, but the highway was forced to narrow to only two lanes due to the antiquated design of the former bridge.

As of mid-January, construction of the new bridge is essentially complete. Once the track installation is completed, railroad traffic will shift from an adjacent temporary bridge to the new bridge. The temporary bridge will then be dismantled and the roadway widened to four lanes with a center left turn median.

Construction of the $12.4 million project is expected to be completed this spring.

