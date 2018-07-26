Texas Department of Transportation : GO 10 Project Closures

Closures will affect motorists on North Mesa Street and motorists exiting I-10 at North Mesa Street.

North Mesa Street

Monday, July 30, at 9 a.m. through Friday, Aug. 3, at 3 p.m.



The right lane on North Mesa Street (SH 20) - in the direction traveling toward Doniphan Drive - will close between North Desert Boulevard and Osborne Drive.

Crews will continue work to install a storm drain pipe.

Note: One Sun Metro bus stop on North Mesa Street at Osborne Drive (near Taco Cabana) will be closed July 25-27 due to this work activity. An alternate bus stop will be available on North Mesa Street at Crossroads Drive (near Pizza Hut). For more information, contact Sun Metro at (915) 212-3436 or (915) 212-3300.

Monday, July 30, and Tuesday, July 31

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly

North Mesa Street (SH 20) in both directions will close between South Desert and North Desert boulevards.

There will be no access to the I-10 westbound entrance ramp from North Mesa Street (SH 20).

The North Mesa exit ramp (exit 11) from I-10 westbound will close.

Detour: Motorists should find an alternate route or follow the detour signs in place.

Business access: Access to area businesses will be open.

Crews will be working on the I-10 overpass and working on traffic signals.

Wednesday, Aug. 1, and Thursday, Aug. 2

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly