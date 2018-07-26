Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Texas Department of Transportation : GO 10 Project Closures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 11:57pm CEST

Closures will affect motorists on North Mesa Street and motorists exiting I-10 at North Mesa Street.

North Mesa Street

Monday, July 30, at 9 a.m. through Friday, Aug. 3, at 3 p.m.

  • The right lane on North Mesa Street (SH 20) - in the direction traveling toward Doniphan Drive - will close between North Desert Boulevard and Osborne Drive.
  • Crews will continue work to install a storm drain pipe.
  • Note: One Sun Metro bus stop on North Mesa Street at Osborne Drive (near Taco Cabana) will be closed July 25-27 due to this work activity. An alternate bus stop will be available on North Mesa Street at Crossroads Drive (near Pizza Hut). For more information, contact Sun Metro at (915) 212-3436 or (915) 212-3300.

Monday, July 30, and Tuesday, July 31
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly

  • North Mesa Street (SH 20) in both directions will close between South Desert and North Desert boulevards.
  • There will be no access to the I-10 westbound entrance ramp from North Mesa Street (SH 20).
  • The North Mesa exit ramp (exit 11) from I-10 westbound will close.
  • Detour: Motorists should find an alternate route or follow the detour signs in place.
  • Business access: Access to area businesses will be open.
  • Crews will be working on the I-10 overpass and working on traffic signals.

Wednesday, Aug. 1, and Thursday, Aug. 2
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly

  • North Mesa Street (SH 20) ) - in the direction traveling toward Doniphan Drive - will close between North Desert and South Desert boulevards.
  • The North Mesa exit ramp (exit 11) from I-10 westbound will close.
  • Detour: Motorists should find an alternate route or follow the detour signs in place.
  • Crews will be paving lanes on North Mesa Street.
  • All closures are subject to change.

Disclaimer

Texas Department of Transportation published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 21:56:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:31aIntel data centre results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
RE
12:24aSTARBUCKS, OTHERS MUST PAY CALIFORNIA WORKERS FOR TASKS DONE AFTER CLOCKING OUT : court
RE
12:14aMexico's Guajardo cites 'very positive' NAFTA talks with U.S.
RE
12:12aROY BLUNT : Blunt, McCaskill Call for Drought Assistance for Missouri Farmers and Ranchers
PU
12:07aARLINGTON HEIGHTS PARK DISTRICT : Bold NEW Look Coming to Olympic
PU
12:07aKIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP : counsels Encino in obtaining underwritten financing in connection with its planned $2B acquisition of oil and gas assets
PU
12:02aPETA PEOPLE FOR ETHICAL TREATMENT OF ANIMALS : Will ‘Healthy Kids Meals’ Hold the Milk?
PU
07/26U.S. touts EU trade truce, attention now turns to China
RE
07/26U.S. touts EU trade truce, attention now turns to China
RE
07/26TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : GO 10 Project Closures
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
2Intel data centre results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Intel data center results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
4TUDOR GOLD CORP : Tudor Gold Closes $1,000,000 Non-brokered Private Placement
5ELDORADO GOLD CORP : ELDORADO GOLD: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.