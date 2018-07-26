Log in
Texas Department of Transportation : Section of US 259 to Receive New Riding Surface

07/26/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

According to plans approved in July by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), a section of US 259 in Morris and Upshur Counties will receive a new riding surface during the coming year .

'We will be resurfacing about 4.1 miles of US 259 from FM 250 in Morris County to 0.3 south of FM 557 in Upshur County,' said Kim Garner, area engineer for TxDOT in Mount Pleasant. 'We will also be upgrading the metal beam guard fence along sections of US 259 in Morris and Upshur Counties.'

East Texas Bridge, Inc. of Longview was awarded the contract for the construction project with a bid of $7.1 million.

Work on the project should begin in October of this year and take about 19 months to complete, Garner said.

Disclaimer

Texas Department of Transportation published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 17:00:07 UTC
