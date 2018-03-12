Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Texas Instruments' LMG5200 GaN Power Stage Complete Teardown Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 10:51am CET

The "Texas Instruments' LMG5200 GaN Power Stage Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Based on a complete teardown analysis, this report also provides an estimated production cost for the IC gate driver, FET, and package. Moreover, this report proposes a comparison with the packaging and epitaxy from GaN Systems, Transphorm, and Panasonic. This comparison highlights the differences in design and manufacturing processes, and their impact on device size and production cost.

Since 2012, the GaN market has blossomed with new players. However, since the technology is still improving, no standard yet exists and we see many different coexisting solutions.

Manufacturers propose different approaches for epitaxy, gate structure, device design, and packaging, all focused on solving the problems linked to GaN's intrinsic properties and its integration with silicon. To minimize the obstacles linked to high-frequency operations and offer a driver-integrated solution, Texas Instruments has introduced the first 80V half-bridge GaN FET power stage device in advanced QFM packaging.

In this report, the publisher reveals TI's technical choices, from device design through packaging. This is the first time we have found a half-bridge GaN FET design, with driver, all assembled in an advanced multichip package (PCB with embedded via and flip-chip dies).

TI's new LMG5200 features an outsourced (see report for details) GaN FET with a breakdown voltage of 80V for a current of 10A (25C). The transistor is driven by a National Semiconductors silicon IC gate driver with a 1 m technology node.

The epitaxy structure is composed of different GaN and AlGaN layers and multiple AlGaN heterojunction structures between the GaN and the AlN layer. A complex buffer and a template layers' structure reduces stress and dislocation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview / Introduction

2. Company Profile

3. Physical Analysis

4. Power Stage Manufacturing Process

5. Cost Analysis

6. Price Analysis

7. Comparison

Companies Mentioned

  • Panasonic
  • Texas Instruments
  • Transphorm

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zs8z62/texas?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aWAFRAH FOR INDUSTRY AND DEVELOPMENT SJSC : Supply of Food Products (Milk)
AQ
11:13aSAFRAN : Expects more deals in commercial aerospace market
AQ
11:13aOFFICE EQUIPMENT : Purchase of Office Equipment for Legislative Office
AQ
11:13aSATS : Supply, Delivery, Installation Testing, Commissioning and Training of Tray Sealing Machine
AQ
11:13aDEUTSCHE BANK : Nippon Life to acquire 5% stake in Deutsche Bank unit
AQ
11:13aAMBULANCE SERVICES MARKETS 2016-2024 : Emergency Services & Non-Emergency Services - Global Strategic Business Report 2018
GL
11:12aOFFICE EQUIPMENT : Supply of Paper for Office Equipment (1079-Ea)
AQ
11:11aOIL INDIA : Engagement of Dgr Sponsored Ex Servicemen Security Agency or State Sponsored Ex Servicemen Corporation Nigam for Providing Watch and Ward Surveillance Services for Companys Property at Noida and Delhi
AQ
11:11aAUROBINDO PHARMA : Us-fda team finds 'female mosquito' in aurobindo's unit
AQ
11:11aWAFRAH FOR INDUSTRY AND DEVELOPMENT SJSC : Services on the Delivery of Food Products to Tds Uy and Tds Troitsky
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1'No deal' Brexit could cost UK, EU companies 58 billion pounds - report
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Details Offering -- WSJ
3E.ON : Innogy shares soar in pre-market on break-up plans
4WTI : German Energy Titans in Deal
5SUBSEA 7 : SUBSEA 7 : awarded contract offshore Azerbaijan

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.