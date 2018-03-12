Texas Instruments' LMG5200 GaN Power Stage Complete Teardown Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Texas Instruments' LMG5200 GaN Power Stage Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Based on a complete teardown analysis, this report also provides an estimated production cost for the IC gate driver, FET, and package. Moreover, this report proposes a comparison with the packaging and epitaxy from GaN Systems, Transphorm, and Panasonic. This comparison highlights the differences in design and manufacturing processes, and their impact on device size and production cost.

Since 2012, the GaN market has blossomed with new players. However, since the technology is still improving, no standard yet exists and we see many different coexisting solutions.

Manufacturers propose different approaches for epitaxy, gate structure, device design, and packaging, all focused on solving the problems linked to GaN's intrinsic properties and its integration with silicon. To minimize the obstacles linked to high-frequency operations and offer a driver-integrated solution, Texas Instruments has introduced the first 80V half-bridge GaN FET power stage device in advanced QFM packaging.

In this report, the publisher reveals TI's technical choices, from device design through packaging. This is the first time we have found a half-bridge GaN FET design, with driver, all assembled in an advanced multichip package (PCB with embedded via and flip-chip dies).

TI's new LMG5200 features an outsourced (see report for details) GaN FET with a breakdown voltage of 80V for a current of 10A (25C). The transistor is driven by a National Semiconductors silicon IC gate driver with a 1 m technology node.

The epitaxy structure is composed of different GaN and AlGaN layers and multiple AlGaN heterojunction structures between the GaN and the AlN layer. A complex buffer and a template layers' structure reduces stress and dislocation.

