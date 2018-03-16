|
Thailand Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2013-2018 Forecast to 2022 - Market to Reach $17.16 Billion Growing at a CAGR of 20.9% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
03/16/2018
The "Thailand
Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) -
Market Size and Forecast (2013-2022), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour,
Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The prepaid card market in load value terms increased at a CAGR of 27.5%
during 2013-2017. Over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022, the category
is expected to record a CAGR of 20.9%, increasing from US$ 8,047.7
million in 2018 to reach US$ 17,168.4 million by 2022.
This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and
tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast)
of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help
companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.
Report Scope
-
Market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+
market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks.
Market estimates and forecasts (2013-2022) assess overall prepaid card
industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation,
number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
-
Consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked/underbanked), corporate
(small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government/public sector
-
Consumer spend segments: Age, income, and gender
-
Retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel
and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and
wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media
and entertainment, services
-
Prepaid segments by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments
-
Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this
report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop
and closed loop prepaid card categories.
-
Gift card: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open
loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small
scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also,
breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting
occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by
retail categories.
-
Business & administrative expense card: Market size and forecast
at category level and by consumer segments (government, small
scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
-
Payroll card: Market size and forecast at category level and by
consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size
business, and enterprise business).
-
Meal card: Market size and forecast by consumer segments
(government, small scale business, mid-size business, and
enterprise business).
-
Healthcare and wellness card: Market size and forecast at category
level.
-
Consumer incentive card: Market size and forecast at category
level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business,
mid-size business, and enterprise business).
-
Employee/partner incentive card: Market size and forecast at
category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed
loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business,
mid-size business, and enterprise business).
-
Travel forex card: Market size and forecast by consumer segments
(retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and
enterprise business).
-
General purpose card: Market size and forecast at category level
and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked/unbanked).
-
Remittance card: Market size and forecast at category level.
-
Teen and campus card: Market size and forecast at category level
and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).
-
Social security and other government benefit program cards: Market
size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed
loop).
-
Insurance claim card: Market size and forecast at category level.
-
Entertainment and gaming card: Market size and forecast at
category level.
-
Transit and toll card: Market size and forecast at category level.
-
Fuel, utilities, and other cards: Market size and forecast at
category level.
|
|
|