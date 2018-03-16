Log in
Thailand Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2013-2018 Forecast to 2022 - Market to Reach $17.16 Billion Growing at a CAGR of 20.9% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/16/2018 | 03:25pm CET

The "Thailand Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast (2013-2022), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market in load value terms increased at a CAGR of 27.5% during 2013-2017. Over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 20.9%, increasing from US$ 8,047.7 million in 2018 to reach US$ 17,168.4 million by 2022.

This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Report Scope

  • Market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2013-2022) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
  • Consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked/underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government/public sector
  • Consumer spend segments: Age, income, and gender
  • Retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services
  • Prepaid segments by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments
  • Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.
    • Gift card: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.
    • Business & administrative expense card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
    • Payroll card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
    • Meal card: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
    • Healthcare and wellness card: Market size and forecast at category level.
    • Consumer incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
    • Employee/partner incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
    • Travel forex card: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
    • General purpose card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked/unbanked).
    • Remittance card: Market size and forecast at category level.
    • Teen and campus card: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).
    • Social security and other government benefit program cards: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).
    • Insurance claim card: Market size and forecast at category level.
    • Entertainment and gaming card: Market size and forecast at category level.
    • Transit and toll card: Market size and forecast at category level.
    • Fuel, utilities, and other cards: Market size and forecast at category level.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fpc3ql/thailand_prepaid?w=4.


© Business Wire 2018
