Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thailand Telecoms Market Report 2018: Connections, Revenue & ASPU, Traffic and Operator-Level Metrics/Market Share - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 07:02pm CEST

The "Thailand Telecoms Market Report 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of Thailand's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU. The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets, and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.

Companies Featured

  • Advanced Info Service (AIS)
  • Telenor (dtac)
  • TOT
  • TrueCorp (True)
  • Triple T Broadband (3BB)

Data Coverage

The country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2006. The data annex was last updated in May 2018 with 4Q 2017 data. Metrics include the following:

Fixed telecoms market

Connections

  • Total voice (narrowband and VoBB)
  • Narrowband
  • VoBB
  • Total broadband
  • Broadband split by access technology: DSL, cable modem, FTTH/B, BFWA and other
  • IPTV
  • Dial-up Internet

Revenue and ASPU

  • Service revenue
  • Service revenue as percentage of GDP
  • Service revenue per head of population per month
  • Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
  • Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
  • Retail revenue per head of population per month
  • Retail revenue split by type of service: voice, broadband, dial-up Internet, business network services
  • Broadband retail revenue as a percentage of fixed retail revenue
  • Voice ASPU per month
  • Broadband ASPU per month

Traffic

  • Fixed-originated minutes
  • Outgoing MoU per active connection

Operator-level metrics/market share

Broadband subscribers by major broadband operator (and associated market share and year-on-year changes)

Mobile Telecoms Market

Connections

  • Total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding M2M)
  • Split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share
  • Population penetration for total, prepaid and contract
  • 2G/3G/4G
  • Handset, and split by smartphone and basic
  • Handset population penetration
  • Broadband
  • Broadband population penetration
  • M2M
  • M2M penetration

Revenue and ARPU

  • Service revenue
  • Service revenue as percentage of GDP
  • Service revenue per head of population per month
  • Service revenue split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share
  • Service revenue split by voice, messaging and data, and data as percentage of service revenue
  • Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
  • Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
  • Retail revenue per head of population per month
  • Split by voice, messaging and data
  • ARPU per month (total, prepaid and contract)

Traffic

  • Mobile-originated minutes
  • Outgoing MoU per active connection
  • Mobile data traffic
  • Total data traffic per connection

Operator-level metrics/market share

Connections (and associated market share and year-on-year changes)

Total Telecoms Market (Fixed and Mobile)

  • Voice connections
  • Broadband connections
  • Service revenue
  • Service revenue as percentage of GDP
  • Service revenue per head of population per month
  • Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
  • Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
  • Retail revenue per head of population per month
  • Retail revenue split by voice and data
  • Originated minutes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b8zq3j/thailand_telecoms?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:37pPatent Issued for Controller of Internal Combustion Engine Equipped with Electric Supercharger (USPTO 10024225)
AQ
07:37pTOKYO ELECTRON : Patent Application Titled "Plasma Processing Apparatus" Published Online (USPTO 20180190501)
AQ
07:37pMCDONALD : Female leaders encourage women to be confident and believe in themselves at Tokyo conference
AQ
07:36pMEITU : Photo Enhancement App Meitu Hits #1 in iOS and Android Downloads in South Korea
AQ
07:36pResearchers Submit Patent Application, "Field of View Increase in Magnetic Resonance Imaging Using Nonlinear Gradients and Generalized Iterative...
AQ
07:36pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Patent Issued for Backlight Apparatus and 3D Image Display Apparatus Including the Same (USPTO 10025020)
AQ
07:36pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : When Does Cloud Computing Need Flash?
PU
07:36pThree Sears Hometown Stores in North Carolina Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy
GL
07:36pWorldwide Lifecycle Services Orchestration (LSO) Market 2018-2023 by Segments, Deployments and Regions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
07:35pFAIRFAX FINANCIAL : AGT Food gets going-private offer from management group backed by Fairfax Financial
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : The Conference Call That Shook Investor Faith in Facebook
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON EARNINGS : What to Watch
3NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Profit Rises on Budweiser, Stella Artois Growth
5NESTLÉ : Nestle counts on better second half to keep Third Point at bay

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.