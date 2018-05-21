Log in
Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years

05/21/2018 | 05:42am CEST

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Thailand's economy picked up speed in the first three months of 2018 to grow at its fastest pace in five years, in part aided by an improvement in domestic consumption and a rebound in its agriculture output.

Gross domestic product rose by 4.8% from a year earlier, accelerating from a 4% pace of the previous quarter, according to the National Economic and Social Development Board, the government's economic planning arm.

Growth came in faster than a median 4% forecast by 10 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. The government agency upgraded its economic growth forecast range to 4.2% to 4.7% from 3.6% to 4.6%.

The data highlighted that domestic demand improved marginally as private consumption rose 3.6%, compared with a revised 3.4% gain in the fourth quarter. Private consumption makes up just less than half of the Thai economy.

Government spending rose 1.9% after rising 0.2% in the fourth quarter. Public investment rose 4.0% after dropping by 6% in the quarter before. The agriculture sector expanded 6.5% compared with a 1.3% contraction in the fourth quarter.

Exports of goods and services cooled a bit--expanding 6.0%--compared with a 7.4% gain in the previous quarter.

Private investment rose 3.1% after a 2.4% gain in the previous quarter. This suggests companies are beginning to feel comfortable with prospects for the economy.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the economy grew 2% compared with a 0.5% expansion in the previous quarter. Growth came in faster than the economists' expectation for 1.2% growth.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at [email protected]

