The $120 Million Coding & Marking Systems Market in Turkey by Technology and End-User to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/30/2018 | 06:23pm CEST

The "Turkey Coding and Marking Systems Market by Technology, by End User - Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkey coding and marking systems market is projected to reach $120.4 million by 2023.

The market growth is mainly driven by the growing applications of coding and marking systems in industries including food and beverage, automotive, chemicals, and others, in the country.

On the basis of technology, the Turkey coding and marking systems market is segmented into continuous inkjet, laser coding and marking, thermal ink jet, drop-on-demand, print and apply labelers, thermal transfer overprinting, and others.

Of these, continuous inkjet has been the largest category in the Turkey coding and marking systems market, with an estimated contribution of more than 40.0% in 2017. This can be ascribed to the several benefits offered by these printers, such as very high-speed printing, ability to print characters on virtually any material, and cost effectiveness. Thus, owing to such benefits, the use of these printers is growing across industries including food and beverage, consumer goods, automotive, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and others, in the country.

On the basis of end-user, the Turkey coding and marking systems market is segmented into food and beverage, electrical and electronics, automotive and aerospace, chemical, healthcare, and others.

Of these, food and beverage was the largest category, with an estimated revenue contribution of more than 45% in 2017. Stringent government regulations in the country, regarding safety and traceability have mandated the proper labeling of manufacturing date, nutrition facts, ingredient list, and manufacturer details on the primary or secondary packages of food and beverage items; thereby resulting in high demand of these systems from the food and beverage industry.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

Chapter 5. Turkey Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

  • Danaher Corporation
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Dover Corporation
  • Matthews International Corporation
  • Domino Printing Sciences Plc
  • Savema Markalama Ve Kodlama Makinalari San. Tic. Ltd. Sti. (Savema)

Chapter 8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hr7tbw/the_120_million?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
