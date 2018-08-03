The 2018 Diesel Particulate Filter Market for On-Highway Vehicles - Forecast to 2025: Introduction of Stringent Emission Regulations is Propelling Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Diesel
Particulate Filter Market for On-Highway Vehicle by Substrate
(Cordierite, Silicon Carbide), Regeneration Catalyst, Vehicle Type,
Aftermarket, Off-highway Equipment Regeneration Process, Equipment Type,
and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The OE DPF market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.29% during the
forecast period and is projected to reach a market size of USD 24.81
billion by 2025, from an estimated market size of USD 10.55 billion in
2018.
The DPF aftermarket is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.89% during the
forecast period, from an estimated market size of USD 15.18 billion in
2018 to USD 20.59 billion by 2025.
Major factors driving the growth of this market include the introduction
of stringent emission regulations and increased demand for diesel
engines in developing countries. However, a major restraint for the DPF
market is the increasing demand for gasoline and hybrid propulsion
light-duty vehicles in developed countries.
Silicon Carbide to be the fastest growing substrate of the
Diesel Particulate Filter market
The growth of Silicon Carbide can be attributed to the increasing
stringency of emission regulations in developing countries such as India
and China. Silicon Carbide is mainly used in passenger cars and LCV. As
the production of these vehicles is significantly higher than heavy-duty
vehicles, the market for silicon carbide is projected to grow at a
faster rate compared to other substrates.
Passive regeneration process is expected to be the largest
segment of Off-Highway Diesel Particulate Filer Market
In case of passive regeneration, carbon moves through the exhaust and is
trapped by the particulate filter. The filter begins to accumulate
carbon and another residual. This continues until conditions become
favorable or the required temperature is reached for the elements to
combust off the filter surface internally. The heat for this
regeneration comes from the thermal energy that occurs naturally with
exhaust temperatures of typical diesel engines. The passive regeneration
is expected to be the largest segment in the agriculture tractors
segment of off-highway DPF market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Diesel Particulate Filter Market, By Substrate Type
7 Diesel Particulate Filter Market, By Regeneration Catalyst
8 Diesel Particulate Filter Market, By On-Highway Vehicle Type
9 On-Highway Diesel Particulate Filter Market, By Region
10 Off-Highway Diesel Particulate Filter Market, By Regeneration Process
11 Off-Highway Diesel Particulate Filter Aftermarket, By Equipment
12 Diesel Particulate Filter Aftermarket, By Region
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
-
Faurecia
-
Tenneco
-
Eberspaecher
-
BASF
-
Johnson Matthey
-
Continental
-
Denso
-
Friedrich Boysen
-
Bosal
-
NGK Insulators
-
Corning
-
Clean Diesel Technologies
-
Rypos
-
Katcon
-
Unicore
-
Yungjin
-
Yutaka Giken
-
Ibiden
-
Sankei Giken Kogyo
