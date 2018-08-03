Log in
The 2018 Diesel Particulate Filter Market for On-Highway Vehicles - Forecast to 2025: Introduction of Stringent Emission Regulations is Propelling Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/03/2018 | 09:35pm CEST

The "Diesel Particulate Filter Market for On-Highway Vehicle by Substrate (Cordierite, Silicon Carbide), Regeneration Catalyst, Vehicle Type, Aftermarket, Off-highway Equipment Regeneration Process, Equipment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The OE DPF market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.29% during the forecast period and is projected to reach a market size of USD 24.81 billion by 2025, from an estimated market size of USD 10.55 billion in 2018.

The DPF aftermarket is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period, from an estimated market size of USD 15.18 billion in 2018 to USD 20.59 billion by 2025.

Major factors driving the growth of this market include the introduction of stringent emission regulations and increased demand for diesel engines in developing countries. However, a major restraint for the DPF market is the increasing demand for gasoline and hybrid propulsion light-duty vehicles in developed countries.

Silicon Carbide to be the fastest growing substrate of the Diesel Particulate Filter market

The growth of Silicon Carbide can be attributed to the increasing stringency of emission regulations in developing countries such as India and China. Silicon Carbide is mainly used in passenger cars and LCV. As the production of these vehicles is significantly higher than heavy-duty vehicles, the market for silicon carbide is projected to grow at a faster rate compared to other substrates.

Passive regeneration process is expected to be the largest segment of Off-Highway Diesel Particulate Filer Market

In case of passive regeneration, carbon moves through the exhaust and is trapped by the particulate filter. The filter begins to accumulate carbon and another residual. This continues until conditions become favorable or the required temperature is reached for the elements to combust off the filter surface internally. The heat for this regeneration comes from the thermal energy that occurs naturally with exhaust temperatures of typical diesel engines. The passive regeneration is expected to be the largest segment in the agriculture tractors segment of off-highway DPF market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Diesel Particulate Filter Market, By Substrate Type

7 Diesel Particulate Filter Market, By Regeneration Catalyst

8 Diesel Particulate Filter Market, By On-Highway Vehicle Type

9 On-Highway Diesel Particulate Filter Market, By Region

10 Off-Highway Diesel Particulate Filter Market, By Regeneration Process

11 Off-Highway Diesel Particulate Filter Aftermarket, By Equipment

12 Diesel Particulate Filter Aftermarket, By Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

  • Faurecia
  • Tenneco
  • Eberspaecher
  • BASF
  • Johnson Matthey
  • Continental
  • Denso
  • Friedrich Boysen
  • Bosal
  • NGK Insulators
  • Corning
  • Clean Diesel Technologies
  • Rypos
  • Katcon
  • Unicore
  • Yungjin
  • Yutaka Giken
  • Ibiden
  • Sankei Giken Kogyo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sf4tzh/the_2018_diesel?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
