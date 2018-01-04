Log in
The 38th annual Building Safety Month theme is Building Codes Save Lives

01/04/2018 | 11:33am EST

Washington, D.C., Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Code Council announced the 38th annual Building Safety Month theme – Building Codes Save Lives. Building Safety Month is an international campaign held during the month of May that raises awareness about building safety and the importance of current safety codes and the role of code officials in creating safe, sustainable structures that communities can rely on for generations to come. 

0_int_BuildingSafetyMonthLogo.PNG
Building Safety Month Logo


2_int_ICC-logo.jpg


During May, the Code Council, its 64,000 members, and a diverse partnership of professionals from the building construction, design and safety community come together with corporations, government agencies, professional associations and nonprofits to promote building safety through proclamations, informational events, legislative briefings and more. 

“Building Safety Month brings attention to issues that are not regularly considered unless disaster strikes. Modern codes and standards incorporate the latest technology and provide the safest, most resilient structures for our families and communities to protect against building failures, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, high-rise fires and other modern-day disasters,” said Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims, CBO. “Building codes really do save lives.” 

“The Code Council, in partnership with our members and stakeholders, works hard year-round to ensure that we work, live and play in strong, safe buildings. Through Building Safety Month activities, we recognize the dedication of our code officials and celebrate the fact that the International Codes result in the highest level of building safety in the industrial world,” said Code Council Board President Jay Elbettar, P.E. 

Weekly themes throughout the month will spotlight specific areas of building safety. 

  • Week One (May 1-5): Partnering with Code Officials to Build Stronger, Safer Communities
  • Week Two (May 6-12): Advancing Resilient Communities Through Science & Technology
  • Week Three (May 13-19): Protecting Communities from Disasters
  • Week Four (May 20-26): Safeguarding Our Water
  • Week Five (May 27-31): Improving Education & Training Standards for a Safer Tomorrow

Corporate sponsorship opportunities are available. 2018 campaign sponsors include the American Gas Association and ISO/Verisk Analytics. Additional information: 

  • To learn more about the campaign, visit www.buildingsafetymonth.org.
  • To download the 2018 Building Safety Month poster, click here.
  • Resources, such as strategies on how to set up an event, a news release template, a sample proclamation and safety tips handouts, will be available for download or purchase online soon.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is a member-focused association. It is dedicated to developing model codes and standards used in the design, build and compliance process to construct safe, sustainable, affordable and resilient structures. Most U.S. communities and many global markets choose the International Codes

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/579c6344-b397-4828-b014-a6c23e996edb

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b65b3aa-41bb-4181-8111-9a95f814c66f

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9381b03-6514-449a-9303-29a38b26d905

Whitney Doll
International Code Council 
202-568-1798
[email protected]

