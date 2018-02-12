The 55th Design Automation Conference Offers Opportunities for Students to Engage in the Premier Event Focused on the Design and Automation of Electronic Circuits and Systems

For more than 54 years, the Design
Automation Conference (DAC) has striven to foster a vibrant
worldwide community of electronic design and systems professionals as
well as improve the diversity among attendees. DAC’s student fellow and
scholarship programs are designed to give young students their first
experience with the electronic design and systems industry.
Newton Young Student Fellow Program:
In honor of the memory of Dr. A. Richard Newton, The
Newton Young Student Fellow Program actively supports the next
engineering generation by enabling young students at the beginning of a
career to enter the dynamic world of design and automation of electronic
systems. Each Young Student Fellow will actively engage at DAC through
numerous events, including meetings with design automation luminaries,
attendance at technical sessions and exhibits, participation in
student-related events at DAC, and a poster session designed to
introduce each Young Student Fellow to the DAC community.
Each selected Fellow will receive a free DAC full conference
registration including tutorials. In addition, DAC will issue partial
grants to cover travel expenses, subject to some matching funds from the
student’s advisor or university.
The awardees will participate in the following activities during the
conference:
-
Participate in the DAC summer school on Sunday, June 24.
-
Kickoff breakfast meeting on Monday, June 25 sponsored by Cadence.
-
Selected conference sessions, including sessions with Best Paper Award
nominations.
-
Poster presentation (either current research, or relevant
coursework/projects) introducing each Fellow during the DAC student
event.
-
Attendance at the awards ceremony.
-
Attendance at the closing session during the Thursday evening
reception.
-
Social media postings (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc.) to provide
timely news, photos and feedback on events during DAC.
The awardees are required to participate in all the events in this
program and to share their experiences at DAC on social media outlets at
least twice daily.
Preference is given to junior or senior undergraduates in Engineering;
to under-represented demographics such as women and minorities; to
students in smaller research groups; to students pursuing a master’s
degree and pre-candidacy Ph.D. students. In past years, DAC has
sponsored more than 70 students as part of this program.
To apply for a Newton Young Student Fellowship, students must complete
the application
form. The submission site is open now through March 7, 2018.
Qualifying students will be notified by April 2, 2018. Conference
participation will be June 24 – 28, 2018 at the Moscone West Center, San
Francisco, CA.
P.O. Pistilli Scholarship Program:
The objective of the P.O. Pistilli Undergraduate Scholarship for
Advancement in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering is to
increase the number of professionals in electrical engineering, computer
engineering and computer science from under-represented groups.
Scholarships of $4,000 per year, renewable for up to five years, are
awarded annually to between two and seven high school seniors who have a
3.00 GPA or better (on a 4.00 scale), have demonstrated high achievement
in math and science courses, have a strong desire to pursue careers in
electrical engineering, computer engineering, or computer science, and
who have demonstrated substantial financial need.
For more information on the P.O Pistilli Scholarship program visit: https://dac.com/content/po-pistilli-undergraduate-scholarship-0
For additional information on awards and the Design Automation
Conference, visit www.dac.com.
About DAC
The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized as the premier
event for the design of electronic circuits and systems, and for
electronic design automation (EDA) and silicon solutions. A diverse
worldwide community representing more than 1,000 organizations attends
each year, represented by system designers and architects, logic and
circuit designers, validation engineers, CAD managers, senior managers
and executives to researchers and academicians from leading
universities. Close to 60 technical sessions selected by a committee of
electronic design experts offer information on recent developments and
trends, management practices and new products, methodologies and
technologies. A highlight of DAC is its exhibition and suite area with
approximately 200 of the leading and emerging EDA, silicon, intellectual
property (IP) and design services providers. The conference is sponsored
by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), the Electronic Systems
Design Alliance (ESDA), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics
Engineers (IEEE), and is supported by ACM's Special Interest Group on
Design Automation (ACM SIGDA) and IEEE’s Council on Electronic Design
Automation (CEDA).
