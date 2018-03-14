The 6th Edition of Ecobuild Southeast Asia 2018 Set to Open in Two Weeks

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia and organised by UBM Malaysia, Ecobuild Southeast Asia will be held from 27 to 29 March 2018 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre and CIDB IBS Centre. The event will be officiated by Dato' Sri Haji Fadillah bin Haji Yusof, the Minister of Works.

Ecobuild SEA, held in conjunction with International Construction Week (ICW), has grown to become a prestigious platform in Southeast Asia and is currently the largest construction trade event in Malaysia, bringing together 150 exhibitors and an expected 15,000 attendees this year.

2018 marks ICW's 18th edition bringing together construction industry players to showcase, learn, build partnerships and share innovative ideas. This year's theme, "Achieving Peak Productivity" fits perfectly with one of the pillars of the Malaysia Construction Industry Transformation Plan (CITP) for 2020.

Ecobuild SEA encompasses Greenbuild Asia, Ecolight Asean, Construction Showcase, Malaysia IBS International Exhibition (MIIE) and Construction Career Fair, making it a true platform for the construction industry in ASEAN.

Mr M Gandhi, Group Managing Director of UBM ASEAN Business said, "The opportunities created in the booming construction industry have attracted the attention of companies in the region. We welcome Gamuda Berhad and MRCB on board as a Gold Sponsor and IJM Corporation Berhad as a Silver Sponsor and over 150 participating companies coming from more than 10 countries, namely Malaysia, China, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Korea, Greece, Singapore, Vietnam and more."

"Apart from that, Ecobuild SEA this year is having the first Heavy Machinery & Equipment Event as one of the new segments and this will be showcased at CIDB IBS Centre, making Ecobuild SEA an ONE FAIR, TWO VENUES event. To allow easy access to both exhibitions, there will be free shuttle buses provided from KLCC to CIDB IBS Centre and return during the three-day exhibition," he added.

Ecobuild SEA will be accompanied by over 50 free-to-attend seminars, presenting a number of topics including quality, safety and professionalism, as well as environmental sustainability, productivity and internationalisation, all reflecting the categories emphasised under CITP.

"Ecobuild SEA and ICW 2018 will showcase the latest sustainable processes, systems and materials in the construction industry. This is part of our efforts to transform Malaysia's construction industry to be more green and sustainable as outlined within the second strategic thrust of the Construction Industry Transformation Programme 2016-2020 (CITP)," said Puan Sr. Sariah Abdul Karib, Senior General Manager, Policy and Corporate Sector of CIDB Malaysia.

Ecobuild SEA 2018 visitor pre-registration is now open. Please visit https://onlinereg.ubmasia.com/Registration.aspx?EventID=2018EBM to register or check out www.ecobuildsea.com for more information.

