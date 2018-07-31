Log in
The ACGME Joins National Academy of Medicine’s Action Collaborative on Countering the U.S. Opiod Epidemic

07/31/2018 | 05:03pm EDT

CHICAGO, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ACGME has joined the National Academy of Medicine’s (NAM) Action Collaborative on Countering the US Opioid Epidemic launched in recognition of the need for a national coordinated and collective response to the epidemic of opioid addiction in the US.

ACGME President and CEO Thomas J. Nasca, MD, MACP will serve on the Steering Committee for the collaborative, and the ACGME will join representatives from federal, state, and local governments, health systems, associations and provider groups, health education and accrediting institutions, pharmacies, payers, industry, non-profits, and academia, to address the issue.

The collaborative will establish shared priorities, identify unmet needs, and develop and disseminate evidence-based, multi-sector solutions to reduce rates of opioid misuse and improve outcomes for individuals, families, and communities affected by addiction.

“Our participation in this effort is just one element of the ACGME’s multi-faceted approach to collaborating and addressing the opioid epidemic through education across the medical continuum,” said Dr. Nasca.

The ACGME is also a part of NAM’s Action Collaborative on Clinician Well-Being and Resilience, with Dr. Nasca serving as co-chair.

View the full announcement from NAM about the opioid collaborative.

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of approximately 11,200 residency and fellowship programs and the approximately 830 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 135,000 resident and fellow physicians in 180 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME's mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and advancing the quality of resident physicians' education through accreditation.

Contact:
Susan White, ACGME
c: 773.414.5383
[email protected]

