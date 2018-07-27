Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Air Purifier Market in India: Opportunity Outlook to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 06:34pm CEST

The "India Air Purifier Market By Filter Type (HEPA; Ion & Ozone; Electrostatic Precipitators; HEPA + Activated Carbon; HEPA + Activated Carbon + Ion Ozone; Activated Carbon and Others), By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the air purifier market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 28% by 2023, on the back of rising expenditure on health and wellness products, along with growing awareness regarding hazardous effects of air pollution on general wellbeing of people.

Some of the other key factors expected to drive the market are growing technological advancements, increasing consumer preference for premium products, and rising urbanization and industrialization.

Additionally, aggressive marketing strategies by air purifier companies, increasing incidences of airborne diseases and aspiration to lead a healthier lifestyle are anticipated to boost demand for air purifiers in India during the forecast period.

This report discusses the following aspects of air purifier in global market:

  • Air Purifier Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - By Filter Type (HEPA; Ion & Ozone; Electrostatic Precipitators; HEPA + Activated Carbon; HEPA + Activated Carbon + Ion Ozone; Activated Carbon and Others), By End User
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Companies Featured

  • Philips India Ltd.
  • Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
  • Sharp Business Systems (India) Private Limited
  • Eureka Forbes Ltd.
  • Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Blueair India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Kent RO Systems Ltd.
  • Mankastu Impex Private Limited
  • Crusaders Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Air Purifier Market Overview

6. India Air Purifier Market Outlook

7. India HEPA and Activated Carbon Air Purifier Market Outlook

8. India HEPA, Activated Carbon and Ion Ozone Air Purifier Market Outlook

9. India Ion & Ozone Air Purifier Market Outlook

10. India HEPA Air Purifier Market Outlook

11. India Electrostatic Precipitator Air Purifier Market Outlook

12. India Activated Carbon Air Purifier Market Outlook

13. India Other Air Purifier Market Outlook

14. Supply Chain Analysis

15. Import/Export Analysis

16. Market Dynamics

17. Market Trends & Developments

18. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

19. India Economic Profile

20. Competitive Landscape

21. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pt5z9v/the_air_purifier?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:24pPIERCE BAINBRIDGE : Investigates Potential Class Action Against Facebook
PR
07:23pCNP ASSURANCES : French insurer CNP appoints interim CEO
RE
07:23pCOCA COLA : FOREIGN AFFAIRS - Ramaphosa tags own style on Brics wall
AQ
07:23pSTEINHOFF AFRICA RETAIL : DECLARED DIVIDEND - Steinhoff to pay out on pref shares
AQ
07:23pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Street dogs
AQ
07:23pPICK 'N PAY STORES : Retailers join in on the shopping spree
AQ
07:23pAMAJIMBOS : It’s all in our hands
AQ
07:23pSUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07:22pDEUTSCHE BANK : Plans Staff Cuts in Chicago -- Report
DJ
07:22pFERROVIAL : Transactions carried out by Ferrovial, S.A. under its share buy-back programme between 20 and 26 July 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
3Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter warns fake account purge to keep erasing users, shares drop 19 percent
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.