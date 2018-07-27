The Air Purifier Market in India: Opportunity Outlook to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Air Purifier Market By Filter Type (HEPA; Ion & Ozone; Electrostatic Precipitators; HEPA + Activated Carbon; HEPA + Activated Carbon + Ion Ozone; Activated Carbon and Others), By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the air purifier market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 28% by 2023, on the back of rising expenditure on health and wellness products, along with growing awareness regarding hazardous effects of air pollution on general wellbeing of people.

Some of the other key factors expected to drive the market are growing technological advancements, increasing consumer preference for premium products, and rising urbanization and industrialization.

Additionally, aggressive marketing strategies by air purifier companies, increasing incidences of airborne diseases and aspiration to lead a healthier lifestyle are anticipated to boost demand for air purifiers in India during the forecast period.

This report discusses the following aspects of air purifier in global market:

Air Purifier Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Filter Type (HEPA; Ion & Ozone; Electrostatic Precipitators; HEPA + Activated Carbon; HEPA + Activated Carbon + Ion Ozone; Activated Carbon and Others), By End User

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Companies Featured

Philips India Ltd.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd.

Sharp Business Systems (India) Private Limited

Eureka Forbes Ltd.

Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

Blueair India Pvt. Ltd.

Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd.

Kent RO Systems Ltd.

Mankastu Impex Private Limited

Crusaders Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Air Purifier Market Overview

6. India Air Purifier Market Outlook

7. India HEPA and Activated Carbon Air Purifier Market Outlook

8. India HEPA, Activated Carbon and Ion Ozone Air Purifier Market Outlook

9. India Ion & Ozone Air Purifier Market Outlook

10. India HEPA Air Purifier Market Outlook

11. India Electrostatic Precipitator Air Purifier Market Outlook

12. India Activated Carbon Air Purifier Market Outlook

13. India Other Air Purifier Market Outlook

14. Supply Chain Analysis

15. Import/Export Analysis

16. Market Dynamics

17. Market Trends & Developments

18. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

19. India Economic Profile

20. Competitive Landscape

21. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pt5z9v/the_air_purifier?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005472/en/