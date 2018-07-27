The Air Purifier Market in India: Opportunity Outlook to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India
Air Purifier Market By Filter Type (HEPA; Ion & Ozone; Electrostatic
Precipitators; HEPA + Activated Carbon; HEPA + Activated Carbon + Ion
Ozone; Activated Carbon and Others), By End User, Competition Forecast &
Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
According to the report, the air purifier market is projected to grow at
a CAGR of more than 28% by 2023, on the back of rising expenditure on
health and wellness products, along with growing awareness regarding
hazardous effects of air pollution on general wellbeing of people.
Some of the other key factors expected to drive the market are growing
technological advancements, increasing consumer preference for premium
products, and rising urbanization and industrialization.
Additionally, aggressive marketing strategies by air purifier companies,
increasing incidences of airborne diseases and aspiration to lead a
healthier lifestyle are anticipated to boost demand for air purifiers in
India during the forecast period.
This report discusses the following aspects of air purifier in
global market:
-
Air Purifier Market Size, Share & Forecast
-
Segmental Analysis - By Filter Type (HEPA; Ion & Ozone; Electrostatic
Precipitators; HEPA + Activated Carbon; HEPA + Activated Carbon + Ion
Ozone; Activated Carbon and Others), By End User
-
Competitive Analysis
-
Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Companies Featured
-
Philips India Ltd.
-
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
-
Sharp Business Systems (India) Private Limited
-
Eureka Forbes Ltd.
-
Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.
-
Blueair India Pvt. Ltd.
-
Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd.
-
Kent RO Systems Ltd.
-
Mankastu Impex Private Limited
-
Crusaders Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Air Purifier Market Overview
6. India Air Purifier Market Outlook
7. India HEPA and Activated Carbon Air Purifier Market Outlook
8. India HEPA, Activated Carbon and Ion Ozone Air Purifier Market Outlook
9. India Ion & Ozone Air Purifier Market Outlook
10. India HEPA Air Purifier Market Outlook
11. India Electrostatic Precipitator Air Purifier Market Outlook
12. India Activated Carbon Air Purifier Market Outlook
13. India Other Air Purifier Market Outlook
14. Supply Chain Analysis
15. Import/Export Analysis
16. Market Dynamics
17. Market Trends & Developments
18. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
19. India Economic Profile
20. Competitive Landscape
21. Strategic Recommendations
