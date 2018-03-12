The American Indian College Fund Names 35 Native American First-Generation Scholars to Receive Coca Cola Foundation Scholarship
03/12/2018 | 11:50pm CET
Denver, Colo., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Indian College Fund and the Coca Cola Foundation honored 35 American Indian scholarship recipients at its 2017-18 Coca-Cola First Generation Scholarship banquet at the American Indian Higher Education Consortium Student Conference in Bismarck, North Dakota.
The Coca-Cola First Generation Scholarship was established for students who are the first in their families to attend college. The scholarships are renewable throughout the students’ tribal college careers if students maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average and show strong participation in campus and community life.
The following tribal college and university students were honored at the banquet for the 2017-18 academic year:
Aaniiih Nakoda College-Thomas Medicine Bear
Bay Mills Community College-Alea Ward
Blackfeet Community College-Laura Kipp
Cankdeska Cikana Community College-Lisa Jackson
Chief Dull Knife College-Cross Bearchum
College of Menominee Nation-Sabrina Hemken
College of the Muscogee Nation-Lucille Briggs
Dine College-Felisha Adams
Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College-Julie Isham
Fort Peck Community College-Jeromy Azure Jr
Haskell Indian Nations University-Thomas Berryhill
Ilisagvik College-Sarah Chagnon
Institute of American Indian Arts-Lashawn Medicine Horn
Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College-Joshua Robinson
Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College-David Butler
Leech Lake Tribal College-Alicia Bowstring
Little Big Horn College-Marissa Roth
Little Priest Tribal College-Shamika Benally
Navajo Technical University-Dolly Goodman
Nebraska Indian Community College-Vandy Merrick
Northwest Indian College-Sheila Cooper
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College-Tammy Hammer
Oglala Lakota College-Lindsay Masquat
Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College-Jennifer Arnold
Salish Kootenai College-Irene Augare
Sinte Gleska University-Johnna Waln
Sisseton Wahpeton College-Raegina Renville
Sitting Bull College-Kaylie Trottier
Sitting Bull College-Helen Wilkinson
Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute –Genevieve Waquie
Stone Child College-Jennifer Wolf Chief
Tohono O'odham Community College-Ashley Jose
Turtle Mountain Community College –Shania Jeanotte
United Tribes Technical College –Brittany Whitebird
White Earth Tribal and Community College-Shelly Weaver
About the American Indian College Fund
Founded in 1989, the American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for more than 28 years. The College Fund believes “Education is the answer" and provided 6,548 scholarships last year totaling $7.6 million to American Indian students, with more than 125,000 scholarships totaling over $100 million since its inception. The College Fund also supports a variety of academic and support programs at the nation’s 35 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators, and received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is one of the nation’s top 100 charities named to the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit www.collegefund.org.