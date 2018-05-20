The American Public Works Association Celebrates 58th Annual National Public Works Week

Kansas City, MO, May 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the beginning of the 58thAnnual National Public Works Week (NPWW) sponsored by the American Public Works Association (APWA). Our more than 30,000 members from hundreds of municipalities throughout the U.S. and Canada use NPWW as an opportunity to energize and educate the public on the importance of public works: planning, building, managing and operating at the heart of their local communities to improve everyday quality of life. The number of participating communities continues to grow each year, steadily increasing the number of citizens who are exposed to the value of public works.

NPWW is not only recognized by APWA and our members. On May 17, U.S. Senators James Inhofe (R-OK) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) introduced a bipartisan Senate Resolution recognizing the celebration of the week and the important contributions that public works professionals make every day to improve the public works infrastructure of the United States. Many states, provinces, cites/towns and municipalities from across North America have also issued official government proclamations and resolutions in honor of the contribution public works makes to their communities.



Throughout the week, hundreds of events are being held across North America to recognize the efforts of public works professionals. From providing clean water to disposing of solid waste, to building roads and bridges or planning for and implementing mass transit, to their actions as first responders removing snow on roadways or devising or implementing emergency management strategies to meet the impacts of natural or manmade disasters.



To mark the 58thannual celebration, APWA’s Washington D.C. office is hosting two events on Capitol Hill to continue raising awareness of public works and the men and women who “make normal happen” for their communities. The first event, “Donuts & Trucks”, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 22 outside on the House side of the Capitol Building. The D.C. Department of Public Works (DPW) is providing two vehicles for display, next to which APWA Government Affairs staff will hand out donuts and coffee to Congressional Members and Capitol Hill staff as they head to work. APWA’s Executive Director Scott Grayson and D.C. DPW Director Chris Shorter will speak at the event regarding the importance of continued infrastructure investments.



On Wednesday, May 23, APWA is hosting a breakfast roundtable on “Public Works in Big Cities” in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center. For this event, APWA is bringing together ten public works leaders from cities with populations of 500,000 or more from across the country, who will address Members of Congress and their staff about public works operations in their cities.

APWA encourages municipalities with public works agencies and professionals to take the opportunity to make their stories known during NPWW. “In both the U.S. and Canada, NPWW celebrations, events and activities are marked by resolutions and proclamations by governors, provincial premiers, mayors, and other city and county officials. These celebrations recognize and honor public works professionals during this special week, and include well-deserved observances of many kinds, including parades, open houses, displays of public works equipment, equipment “roadeos,” programs for civic organizations, outreach to schools, and media events,” said APWA’s Executive Director Scott Grayson.

“Having served as a city council member, I have seen the enormous contributions public works professionals make to our communities,” said Grayson. “They are creative problem-solvers who do not require recognition despite the fact that they may work around the clock plowing streets, fixing water main breaks, ensuring our drinking water is clean, and cleaning up after fires or storms. They are often the first ones in and the last ones out. Public works professionals work tirelessly to improve the quality of life for their communities in which they work.”

"As we celebrate the vital contribution public works professionals make every day across North America, let’s also celebrate the sustainability and resilience of our communities—and the people and natural resources that make them great places to live, work and play,” said APWA President Bo Mills, PWLF, Director of Public Works for Germantown, Tennessee.

NPWW has been celebrated during the third full week in May since 1960. In addition to Senate Resolutions, federal government recognition has included letters of acknowledgment from Presidents Dwight Eisenhower and Lyndon Johnson, and a Presidential Proclamation signed by John F. Kennedy in 1962.

In addition, the Top Ten Public Works Leaders of the Year award, which recognizes exceptional public works professionals each year, has been a cornerstone of the week since its beginning. To date, the program has acknowledged 590 men and women who reflect the highest standards of professional conduct for public works officials. These honorees have been recognized for discharging critical responsibilities in connection to the design, construction, maintenance and/or operation of major public works projects and activities in large and small municipalities throughout North America. Their accomplishments are often particularly noteworthy in relation to the limited manpower and financial resources available.

