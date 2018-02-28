The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) Extends Gratitude to Congresswoman Bonamici and Original Cosponsors for Introducing House Companion Bill for The Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act

The Asbestos
Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit
dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure, today applauds Congresswoman
Susan Bonamici (D-OR)—along with cosponsors Reps. Steve Cohen (D-TN),
Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Betty McCollum (D-MN), Jim
McGovern (D-MA), Mark Pocan (D-WI), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Jan Schakowsky
(D-IL), and Paul Tonko (D-NY)—for the introduction of the House
companion bill for The Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act of 2017
(ARBAN).
With this Act, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would be
able to make the manufacture, processing, use, commercial distribution,
and disposal of asbestos illegal after 18 months of its passage. This is
in stark contrast to the current review cycle that can take up to 7
years, as mandated by the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the
21st Century Act that passed in the summer of 2016.
Annually, an estimated 15,000 Americans die from preventable
asbestos-related diseases, yet the imports and use continue. The timing
of the bill is critical, noted ADAO’s President Linda Reinstein and
widow to the bill’s namesake.
"ADAO is extremely thankful to Congresswoman Bonamici for the
introduction of The Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act of 2017,” said
Reinstein. “The facts are irrefutable -- asbestos kills. In 2016, the
asbestos imports nearly doubled as the chemical industry shamefully
continued to put profits over people. With the passage of ARBAN, we can
work to end the asbestos man-made disaster.”
“We have known about the dangers of asbestos for decades, and many
countries have banned it for good reason. It’s past time for Congress to
take action and save lives,” said Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici.
“Congress and the EPA must immediately work together to protect the
health of our communities from this known carcinogen. Families in Oregon
and around the country have lost parents, children, and loved ones to
asbestos-related diseases, and there is no reason more families should
have to suffer. We must protect our communities and make sure that
nobody else is exposed to this deadly toxin.”
Early supporters for ARBAN include: the American Public Health
Association (APHA); Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD), Libby,
MT; Environmental Information Association (EIA); Environmental Working
Group (EWG); Global Ban Asbestos Network (GBAN); Less Cancer; Natural
Resources Defense Council (NRDC); Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families
(SCHF); and internationally, Associação Brasileira dos Expostos ao
Amianto (ABREA).
About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is a global leader in
combining education, advocacy, and community initiatives to prevent and
end asbestos exposure. ADAO seeks to raise public awareness about the
dangers of asbestos, advocate for an asbestos ban, and protect asbestos
victims’ civil rights. ADAO, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit
organization, does not make legal referrals. For more information, visit www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org.
