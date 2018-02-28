The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) Extends Gratitude to Congresswoman Bonamici and Original Cosponsors for Introducing House Companion Bill for The Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act

Bill Expedites the Ability for the EPA to Ban Asbestos

The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure, today applauds Congresswoman Susan Bonamici (D-OR)—along with cosponsors Reps. Steve Cohen (D-TN), Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Betty McCollum (D-MN), Jim McGovern (D-MA), Mark Pocan (D-WI), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), and Paul Tonko (D-NY)—for the introduction of the House companion bill for The Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act of 2017 (ARBAN).

With this Act, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would be able to make the manufacture, processing, use, commercial distribution, and disposal of asbestos illegal after 18 months of its passage. This is in stark contrast to the current review cycle that can take up to 7 years, as mandated by the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act that passed in the summer of 2016.

Annually, an estimated 15,000 Americans die from preventable asbestos-related diseases, yet the imports and use continue. The timing of the bill is critical, noted ADAO’s President Linda Reinstein and widow to the bill’s namesake.

"ADAO is extremely thankful to Congresswoman Bonamici for the introduction of The Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act of 2017,” said Reinstein. “The facts are irrefutable -- asbestos kills. In 2016, the asbestos imports nearly doubled as the chemical industry shamefully continued to put profits over people. With the passage of ARBAN, we can work to end the asbestos man-made disaster.”

“We have known about the dangers of asbestos for decades, and many countries have banned it for good reason. It’s past time for Congress to take action and save lives,” said Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici. “Congress and the EPA must immediately work together to protect the health of our communities from this known carcinogen. Families in Oregon and around the country have lost parents, children, and loved ones to asbestos-related diseases, and there is no reason more families should have to suffer. We must protect our communities and make sure that nobody else is exposed to this deadly toxin.”

Early supporters for ARBAN include: the American Public Health Association (APHA); Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD), Libby, MT; Environmental Information Association (EIA); Environmental Working Group (EWG); Global Ban Asbestos Network (GBAN); Less Cancer; Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC); Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families (SCHF); and internationally, Associação Brasileira dos Expostos ao Amianto (ABREA).

About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization

The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is a global leader in combining education, advocacy, and community initiatives to prevent and end asbestos exposure. ADAO seeks to raise public awareness about the dangers of asbestos, advocate for an asbestos ban, and protect asbestos victims’ civil rights. ADAO, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, does not make legal referrals. For more information, visit www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227006783/en/