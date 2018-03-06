The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Names Innovative Architects a Winner of the Atlanta 2018 Top Workplaces Award

DULUTH, Ga., March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Architects has been awarded a 2018 Top Workplaces honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for the fifth consecutive year. This distinction is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

IA team members show their musical side at a company meeting





“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”



“We’ve built a strong culture of solving the hard problems with innovative enterprise technology driven by an exceptional team who cares about client success,” said Scott McMichael, President of Innovative Architects. “Our consultants regularly engage in forward thinking solutions and technology modernization, while maintaining a commitment to customer service. Our 13-year track record has helped us to celebrate double-digit growth across industries. We offer a unique atmosphere where people work together to bring their best to our clients each day – and have fun doing it.”



“Becoming a Top Workplace isn’t something organizations can buy,” Claffey said. “It’s an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It’s a big deal.”



About Innovative Architects

Innovative Architects has served a wide range of industries to help solve business and technology challenges since 2005. As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, the company leverages Microsoft technologies to build cost-efficient, scalable, and secure cloud solutions that address clients' specific business objectives and provide customers quick, positive returns on IT investments. Based in Duluth, Georgia, Innovative Architects has additional locations in Washington, D.C. and West Palm Beach, FL.



