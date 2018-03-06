Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Names Innovative Architects a Winner of the Atlanta 2018 Top Workplaces Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2018 | 02:01pm CET

DULUTH, Ga., March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Architects has been awarded a 2018 Top Workplaces honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for the fifth consecutive year. This distinction is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

The Early Edition of the IA Show
IA team members show their musical side at a company meeting


“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”

“We’ve built a strong culture of solving the hard problems with innovative enterprise technology driven by an exceptional team who cares about client success,” said Scott McMichael, President of Innovative Architects. “Our consultants regularly engage in forward thinking solutions and technology modernization, while maintaining a commitment to customer service. Our 13-year track record has helped us to celebrate double-digit growth across industries. We offer a unique atmosphere where people work together to bring their best to our clients each day – and have fun doing it.” 

“Becoming a Top Workplace isn’t something organizations can buy,” Claffey said. “It’s an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It’s a big deal.”

About Innovative Architects
Innovative Architects has served a wide range of industries to help solve business and technology challenges since 2005. As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, the company leverages Microsoft technologies to build cost-efficient, scalable, and secure cloud solutions that address clients' specific business objectives and provide customers quick, positive returns on IT investments. Based in Duluth, Georgia, Innovative Architects has additional locations in Washington, D.C. and West Palm Beach, FL.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Innovative Architects
Laurie Walmsley
VP of Client Experience
(770) 623-5734
Contact Laurie Walmsley

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2777d1e-9008-439e-87a7-780e82824bb2

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:08pBOMBARDIER : Finally, Four Air Tanzania Company Planes Arrive in July
AQ
02:08pMARAPHARM VENTURES INC : . Dispensary Is On Track To Double Sales In First Month
AQ
02:08pVelodyne LiDAR Showcases Everything You Need to Know About the Future of Roadway Safety
BU
02:08pMapR Extends Data Fabric for Kubernetes
BU
02:08pMASIMO : Announces Replica™
BU
02:08pSabina Gold & Silver Reports 2018 Drilling has Commenced at Back River Gold Project
GL
02:07pWiley Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
BU
02:07pKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program
BU
02:07pCLEVELAND BIOLABS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:07pMATERIALISE : to Launch TRUMATCH® Personalized Solutions Shoulder System
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VONOVIA : VONOVIA SE: Vonovia Achieves Record Growth in 2017 and Expresses Optimistic Outlook for 2018 Fiscal
2JUST EAT : JUST EAT : Britain's Just Eat to spend more as competition hots up
3ASHTEAD GROUP : ASHTEAD : sees full-year results in line with its expectations on North America strength
4RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : to use 'pretty much all' of Boeing 737 buying options
5BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG : BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA : reports launch of antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) in Arge..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.