The BTS Sales Index, a Predictive Monthly Metric for Business Leaders, Increases by Nearly 5% in March Update

03/06/2018 | 02:01pm CET

The BTS Sales Index increased by 4.9 points (4.8%) in the month of February, up to 108.5. The 1,000 companies of the BTS Sales Index reported aggregate revenue up to $3.374 trillion from $3.220 trillion in January, a $154 billion increase.

The BTS Sales Index saw an increase in revenue levels in the month of February. Worker pay is rising due to extremely low unemployment numbers and winter weather; wait to see if average hourly earnings get back to steady rates. The Educational Services, Transportation, and Warehousing industries led growth in February. Business spending is growing and is expected to continue. Potential steel and aluminum tariffs may impact the numbers in coming months, especially in construction, utility, and oil industries.

What is the BTS Sales Index?

The BTS Sales Index is a simple and predictive monthly metric that gives enterprise leaders the right vantage point by which to view their critical business decisions.

It represents the aggregate total revenue of the 1,000 largest publically traded companies in the US in one easy-to-understand number. Every month, the total revenue reported by these companies is run through BTS’ custom-built indexing tool. The index uses the total revenue of the BTS 1,000 companies at the end of the second quarter of 2013 as its baseline because the economy showed signs of stable recovery. Unemployment was back to normal rates, housing prices remained steady, and stock prices were back to record levels.

In the first week of every month, BTS will publish the previous month’s Sales Index as well as context (such as industry-specific trends and job rates that impact revenue) to understand that month’s performance.

Find the BTS Sales Index here.

About BTS

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with 650 professionals in 33 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. For 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. It’s strategy made personal.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.


