The Chip Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America to 2022: Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook Underlying the Manufacture of Chip Truck/Bodies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/31/2018 | 04:41pm CEST

The "Chip Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook Underlying the Manufacture of Chip Truck/Bodies - 2017-2022 Analysis & Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thirty-nine manufacturers have been analyzed and aggregated into an analytical framework to define a $52 million business in North America.

This report details US and Canadian production of chip truck/bodies. The report breaks out shipments and market shares by chassis class and material. Also included are market dynamics, demand factors, and outlook, as well as profiles of all industry participants.

The chip truck body manufacturing business has numerous small manufacturers serving regional markets. The industry is highly competitive and has relatively low barriers to entry.

The three leading manufacturers accounted for 40% of units shipped and dollar value of sales in 2017. Several chip truck body manufacturers also manufacture other truck bodies, most common being construction and demolition dump and landscape dump bodies.

Some large chip truck/body customers have in recent years brought chip body manufacturing in-house, because of which there has been some decline in market shares of leading manufacturers. These customers typically are companies which provide upfit services for chip bodies along with other tree care equipment, such as aerial bucket equipment, etc.

Key Topics Covered

1 Scope

2 Product Types

3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2017

3.1 Market Size by Chassis Class

3.2 Market Size: By Material

4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

4.1 Manufacturers by Type

4.2 Manufacturers' Product Mix

4.3 Market Shares: All

4.4 Market Shares: By Chassis Class

4.5 Market Shares: by Material

5 Market Shares: By Chassis Class

5.1 Medium-Duty Class 4-6 Chip Truck/Bodies

5.2 Heavy-Duty Class 8 Chip Truck/Bodies

6 Market Analysis

6.1 Average Price

6.2 Distribution Channels

7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors

8 Outlook 2018 - 2022

9 Production by Region

10 Key Manufacturer Data

10.1 Key Manufacturer Data: Alphabetical Order

10.2 Key Manufacturer Data: Rank Order - Units

11 Manufacturer Profiles (39 Companies Profiled)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6xbj6l/the_chip?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
