Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Conference Board : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Australia Increased

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Australia increased 0.1 percent in May 2018 to 105.5 (2016=100).

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board)

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for Australia increased 0.2 percent in May 2018 to 103.3 (2016=100).

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading and coincident economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading or coincident indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The updated data tables can be found here.

The 2018 data release schedule is available here.

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators, click here

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is an independent business membership and research association working in the public interest. Our mission is unique: To provide the world's leading organizations with the practical knowledge they need to improve their performance and better serve society. The Conference Board is a non-advocacy, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States.  www.conference-board.org.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-australia-increased-300684810.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:50pREPSOL YPF : to Buy 40% of Mexican Lubricants Producer Bardahl
DJ
04:48pHASBRO : bests expectations with Q2 numbers
AQ
04:48pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Indies Pharma Jamaica Limited – Preliminary Basis of Allotment
PU
04:48pPETROGAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:48pRECM AND CALIBRE : Results of the Special Resolution Passed by Shareholders of the Company
PU
04:48pMOVING MOUNTAINS FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA : to Hike Through Iceland
BU
04:47pPOLLARD BANKNOTE : Idaho Lottery Awards Two-Year Contract Extension to International Gamco
AQ
04:47pFUTURE FARM TECHNOLOGIES : IIROC Trade Resumption - FFT
AQ
04:47pDelving into a vast and varied realm—new collection of short stories features beach house as a catalyst for change
GL
04:47pUK Broadband Providers Shares Rise on Plans to Boost Connectivity -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.