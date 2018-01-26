The Crypto Company Notice: Rosen Law Firm Reminds The Crypto Company Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – CRCW

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) from August 21, 2017 through December 18, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important February 20, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for The Crypto Company investors under the federal securities laws.

To join The Crypto Company class action, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1258.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Daniel Sadeh, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

On December 19, 2017, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) temporarily suspended trading in the securities of The Crypto Company until January 3, 2018 after shares had risen more than 17,000% in less than three months. The SEC stated there were “concerns regarding the accuracy and adequacy of information in the marketplace” about compensation paid for promotion of the company and statements in SEC filings about plans of company insiders to sell their shares of The Crypto Company’s common stock. The SEC also announced that questions have arisen concerning potentially manipulative transactions in The Crypto Company’s stock in November 2017.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) The Crypto Company unlawfully engaged in a scheme to promote and manipulate the company’s stock; and (2) as a result, The Crypto Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 20, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1258.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Daniel Sadeh, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Since 2014, Rosen Law Firm has been ranked #2 in the nation by Institutional Shareholder Services for the number of securities class action settlements annually obtained for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com