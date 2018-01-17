The Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan Scheduled to be on Deck at Zehnder’s Snowfest January 26, 2018

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Jan. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the top fan favorite events of Zehnder’s Snowfest is expected to make another homerun on January 26 when the Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan arrives with more than 20 Tigers players, coaches and staff. Zehnder’s Snowfest, Michigan’s largest winter festival will run from January 24 - January 29 with spectacular snow and ice competitions and exhibitions, live entertainment and more for the entire family. The Bavarian-theme town of Frankenmuth, Mich., just 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of Michigan’s top tourist destinations.



The team will be on deck Friday, January 26 from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Zehnder’s Warming Tent. Snowfest guests will have the opportunity to win prizes, view the 2017 Tigers highlight video and participate in a question and answer period with members of the team. This event is free to all visitors. The event is subject to change without notice; please note this is not an autograph event.

Tigers legend Alan Trammell, who was recently elected to be a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018, is scheduled to participate in addition to Detroit Tigers Assistant General Manager, David Chadd, and team broadcaster, Dan Dickerson.

Tigers team members scheduled to join the caravan are Chad Bell, Ryan Carpenter, Nicholas Castellanos, Michael Fulmer, Michael Gerber, Shane Greene, Grayson Greiner, Eduardo Jimenez, Gerson Moreno, Zac Reininger, Gregory Soto, Daniel Stumpf, Spencer Trumbull, Drew VerHagen, Alex Wilson and Jordan Zimmermann. From the coaching staff: Rick Anderson, Bullpen Coach; Phil Clark, Assistant Hitting Coach; Steve Liddle, Bench Coach; Lloyd McClendon, Hitting Coach; and Joe Vavra, Quality Control Coach.



Also scheduled to attend will be Tigers Winter Caravan special guests: Detroit’s favorite mascot, PAWS, and members of the DTE Energy Squad.



Donate a new book to READ Association of Saginaw County



Visitors who donate a new book for elementary students, pre-school to sixth grade, will have an opportunity to win one of 15 prize packages from the Tigers, Pepsi and Zehnder’s. Each donated new book will be an entry in the prize drawing. All books will be donated to the READ Association of Saginaw County, a grassroots literacy organization whose mission is to help students improve their reading skills and discover the joy of reading.



The Bavarian town of Frankenmuth, 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of the state's top tourist destinations with more than 3 million visitors each year.

