The Digital Gaming Market in India by Platform, Revenue Models and Genres - Outlook to 2023: Driven by Young Demographic, Expanding Smartphone User-Base and Rising Internet Penetration - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The India Digital Gaming market is forecasted to expand in the upcoming
years. The demand for games in India is on an upward curve, and the
country now has more than 200 game development companies, with at least
two start-ups coming up every month. The India Digital Gaming market is
projected to register a double-digit CAGR dominated by revenues from
mobile games.
The expanding smartphone user-base and rising internet penetration are
the key driving factors for the Digital Gaming market in India. Also,
recent improvements in mobile internet accessibility by companies like
Reliance Jio, with their disruptive market strategies is expected to
strengthen the market growth as it will enable gamers to play
digitally-downloadable games without any speed issues. Given that,
companies like Paytm, Tencent and Nazara Technologies are investing in
the Indian gaming market, it is expected to be one of the significant
countries for mobile gaming in the world.
Additionally, rising disposable income, coupled with favorable
governmental initiatives of making a Digital India is enabling gamers of
the country to embrace entertainment and digital content at an increased
level, thereby, boosting the overall growth of the market.
The India Digital Gaming market is segmented into PC games, mobile
games, and console games. Among these segments, mobile is the fastest
growing segment, as well as the most significant revenue generator owing
to the increased average time spent on smart devices and the inclination
of gamers towards mobile and online gaming. Console games revenues are
expected to register significant growth as most of the population is
under the age of 34, thereby presenting a lucrative growth opportunity
for the console game companies.
Key Growth Factors
-
The key growth driver of the India Digital Gaming market is the
demographics of the country. India is young and digital gaming
particularly on smartphones is one of the essential entertainment
choices of the people. Young internet users have a higher propensity
to play online games as they are usually more exposed to technology
and online platforms.
-
The rise in disposable income is also expected to result in higher
expenditure on Digital Gaming and thereby increase adoption and usage.
Improvements in internet network access is expected to strengthen the
market growth as it is going to enable gamers to play
digitally-downloadable games without any speed issues.
Threats & Key Players
-
Internet and smartphone penetrations in the suburban and rural areas
of the country are still at a minimal level. These often negatively
impact the growth of the market.
-
Additionally, the prevalence of piracy in India is a significant
deterrent to the growth of the industry. Easy availability of pirated
games enables gamers to play the games for free or at a relatively
lesser cost and that affects the revenues of companies.
-
The key players in the India Digital Gaming market are Activision
Blizzard, Nintendo, Sony, Dhruva Interactive, etc.
