The Dump Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America 2017-2018 - Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/31/2018 | 04:44pm CEST

The "Dump Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook Underlying the Manufacture of Dump Truck/Bodies - 2017-2022 Analysis & Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a rigorous investigation and analysis of manufacturers and markets for dump truck/body production in the United States and Canada, providing estimates of market sizing, segmentation by chassis class and material, demand factors, trends and outlook for light-, medium- and heavy-duty dump truck/bodies.

The manufacture of on-highway dump trucks is a complicated process, involving chassis producers, body fabricators, intermediate manufacturers of hydraulic equipment, and final assemblers, each vying separately for the attention of distinctly different end users, from small contractors to municipal accounts.

The fabrication of dump truck bodies is a highly fragmented industry, with local, regional and national players sharing a market estimated at $509 million in 2017. As with most fragmented industries, consolidation was inevitable. Despite these consolidations, the manufacture of dump trucks in the United States and Canada remains a local and regional activity, and even the largest national players have to be regionally focused to address the needs of varying geographic locations.

Ninety-seven manufacturers of dump truck bodies have been identified for inclusion in this updated report. The majority of these manufacturers made less than 500 units each in 2017, while a handful of companies, including the four TBEI companies, produced more than 1,000 dump bodies during the year.

These and other topics are the subject of this report. The report can be put to immediate use for sales and market planning, M&A identification, competitive share analysis, alliances and technology transfer considerations.

Included with this report is an Excel file with six worksheets containing data from the report's tables.

Key Topics Covered

1 Scope

2 Product Types

3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2017

4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

5 Market Shares: By Chassis Class

6 Market Analysis

7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors

8 Outlook 2018-2022

9 Production by Region

10 Key Manufacturer Data

11 Manufacturer Profiles (97 Companies Profiled)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cz34x2/the_dump?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
