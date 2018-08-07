Log in
The Flavours & Fragrances Market in APAC: A Global Overview (11th Edition) - Principal Market Trends & Influencing Factors with Profiles of Key Suppliers - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/07/2018 | 04:52pm CEST

The "A Global Overview of the Flavours and Fragrances Market - 11th Edition - Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest market report brings together the most up-to-date information available on the Asia Pacific Flavours and Fragrances Industry, building on previous editions of the study with expanded product categories.

Aspects of the market covered in this study:

  • Consumption of flavours and fragrances by enduse application in each global region and country by value (US$), 2015-2020
  • Principal trends and factors affecting the market
  • Profiles of key suppliers
  • Overview of supply structure and global market shares

The report covers the following end-use sectors:

Flavours: Beverages, Confectionery, Bakery, Snacks, Savoury/Convenience, Meat, Dairy, Oral/Pharmaceutical, Other (including animal feeds, tobacco etc.)

Fragrances: Fine Fragrances, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Soap & Detergents, Household Cleaners & Air Fresheners, Other (including candles, aromatherapy, insecticides etc.)

A further breakdown is provided for each end-use category, by country, in 2015 for both flavours and fragrances:

Flavours

  • Bakery - Baked Goods, Cereals, Others
  • Beverages - Alcoholic, Dry, Non-Alcoholic
  • Confectionery - Chewing Gum, Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery
  • Dairy - Cheese/Cream Cheese, Ice Cream, Milk/Dairy Drinks, Others, Yoghurt
  • Meat/Fish - Canned/Preserved, Chilled Processed, Frozen
  • Oral/Pharma - Oral Care, Pharma
  • Others - Animal Feed, Infant, Pet Food, Tobacco
  • Savoury - Fats/Oils, Noodles, Ready Meals, Sauces/Dressings/Condiments, Soups
  • Snacks - Crisps, Other Snacks

Fragrances

  • Cosmetics & Toiletries - Body Care, Cosmetics, Hair Care, Hygiene, Shaving Products
  • Fine Fragrances - Men's, Women's
  • Household - Air Fresheners, Bathroom, Dishwashing, Floor, Kitchen, Window Cleaning
  • Other - Aromatherapy, Insecticides, Others, Scented Candles
  • Soap & Detergents - Fabric Detergents, Fabric Softeners, Washing Powders, Washing Soaps

Companies Profiled

  • Firmenich
  • Frutarom
  • Givaudan
  • Huabao
  • IFF
  • Kerry
  • Mane SA
  • Robertet
  • Sensient
  • Symrise
  • T. Hasegawa
  • Takasago
  • Wild Flavors

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Market Review APAC

3. Suppliers

4. Australia

5. Bangladesh

6. China

7. India

8. Indonesia

9. Japan

10. Malaysia

11. Myanmar

12. New Zealand

13. Pakistan

14. Philippines

15. Singapore

16. South Korea

17. Taiwan

18. Thailand

19. Vietnam

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x6hcsq/the_flavours_and?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
