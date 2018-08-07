The Flavours & Fragrances Market in APAC: A Global Overview (11th Edition) - Principal Market Trends & Influencing Factors with Profiles of Key Suppliers - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "A
Global Overview of the Flavours and Fragrances Market - 11th Edition -
Asia-Pacific
offering.
This latest market report brings together the most up-to-date
information available on the Asia Pacific Flavours and Fragrances
Industry, building on previous editions of the study with expanded
product categories.
Aspects of the market covered in this study:
-
Consumption of flavours and fragrances by enduse application in each
global region and country by value (US$), 2015-2020
-
Principal trends and factors affecting the market
-
Profiles of key suppliers
-
Overview of supply structure and global market shares
The report covers the following end-use sectors:
Flavours: Beverages, Confectionery, Bakery, Snacks, Savoury/Convenience,
Meat, Dairy, Oral/Pharmaceutical, Other (including animal feeds, tobacco
etc.)
Fragrances: Fine Fragrances, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Soap & Detergents,
Household Cleaners & Air Fresheners, Other (including candles,
aromatherapy, insecticides etc.)
A further breakdown is provided for each end-use category, by
country, in 2015 for both flavours and fragrances:
Flavours
-
Bakery - Baked Goods, Cereals, Others
-
Beverages - Alcoholic, Dry, Non-Alcoholic
-
Confectionery - Chewing Gum, Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery
-
Dairy - Cheese/Cream Cheese, Ice Cream, Milk/Dairy Drinks, Others,
Yoghurt
-
Meat/Fish - Canned/Preserved, Chilled Processed, Frozen
-
Oral/Pharma - Oral Care, Pharma
-
Others - Animal Feed, Infant, Pet Food, Tobacco
-
Savoury - Fats/Oils, Noodles, Ready Meals,
Sauces/Dressings/Condiments, Soups
-
Snacks - Crisps, Other Snacks
Fragrances
-
Cosmetics & Toiletries - Body Care, Cosmetics, Hair Care, Hygiene,
Shaving Products
-
Fine Fragrances - Men's, Women's
-
Household - Air Fresheners, Bathroom, Dishwashing, Floor, Kitchen,
Window Cleaning
-
Other - Aromatherapy, Insecticides, Others, Scented Candles
-
Soap & Detergents - Fabric Detergents, Fabric Softeners, Washing
Powders, Washing Soaps
Companies Profiled
-
Firmenich
-
Frutarom
-
Givaudan
-
Huabao
-
IFF
-
Kerry
-
Mane SA
-
Robertet
-
Sensient
-
Symrise
-
T. Hasegawa
-
Takasago
-
Wild Flavors
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Market Review APAC
3. Suppliers
4. Australia
5. Bangladesh
6. China
7. India
8. Indonesia
9. Japan
10. Malaysia
11. Myanmar
12. New Zealand
13. Pakistan
14. Philippines
15. Singapore
16. South Korea
17. Taiwan
18. Thailand
19. Vietnam
