The Flavours & Fragrances Market in APAC: A Global Overview (11th Edition) - Principal Market Trends & Influencing Factors with Profiles of Key Suppliers - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "A Global Overview of the Flavours and Fragrances Market - 11th Edition - Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest market report brings together the most up-to-date information available on the Asia Pacific Flavours and Fragrances Industry, building on previous editions of the study with expanded product categories.

Aspects of the market covered in this study:

Consumption of flavours and fragrances by enduse application in each global region and country by value (US$), 2015-2020

Principal trends and factors affecting the market

Profiles of key suppliers

Overview of supply structure and global market shares

The report covers the following end-use sectors:

Flavours: Beverages, Confectionery, Bakery, Snacks, Savoury/Convenience, Meat, Dairy, Oral/Pharmaceutical, Other (including animal feeds, tobacco etc.)

Fragrances: Fine Fragrances, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Soap & Detergents, Household Cleaners & Air Fresheners, Other (including candles, aromatherapy, insecticides etc.)

A further breakdown is provided for each end-use category, by country, in 2015 for both flavours and fragrances:

Flavours

Bakery - Baked Goods, Cereals, Others

Beverages - Alcoholic, Dry, Non-Alcoholic

Confectionery - Chewing Gum, Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery

Dairy - Cheese/Cream Cheese, Ice Cream, Milk/Dairy Drinks, Others, Yoghurt

Meat/Fish - Canned/Preserved, Chilled Processed, Frozen

Oral/Pharma - Oral Care, Pharma

Others - Animal Feed, Infant, Pet Food, Tobacco

Savoury - Fats/Oils, Noodles, Ready Meals, Sauces/Dressings/Condiments, Soups

Snacks - Crisps, Other Snacks

Fragrances

Cosmetics & Toiletries - Body Care, Cosmetics, Hair Care, Hygiene, Shaving Products

Fine Fragrances - Men's, Women's

Household - Air Fresheners, Bathroom, Dishwashing, Floor, Kitchen, Window Cleaning

Other - Aromatherapy, Insecticides, Others, Scented Candles

Soap & Detergents - Fabric Detergents, Fabric Softeners, Washing Powders, Washing Soaps

Companies Profiled

Firmenich

Frutarom

Givaudan

Huabao

IFF

Kerry

Mane SA

Robertet

Sensient

Symrise

T. Hasegawa

Takasago

Wild Flavors

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Market Review APAC

3. Suppliers

4. Australia

5. Bangladesh

6. China

7. India

8. Indonesia

9. Japan

10. Malaysia

11. Myanmar

12. New Zealand

13. Pakistan

14. Philippines

15. Singapore

16. South Korea

17. Taiwan

18. Thailand

19. Vietnam

