The Flavours & Fragrances Market in The Americas 2018 (11th Edition) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Global Overview of the Flavours and Fragrances Market - 11th Edition -
This latest market report brings together the most up-to-date
information available on the Americas Flavours and Fragrances Industry,
building on previous editions of the study with expanded product
categories.
Aspects of the market covered in this study:
-
Consumption of flavours and fragrances by end-use application in each
global region and country by value (US$), 2015-2020
-
Principal trends and factors affecting the market
-
Profiles of key suppliers
-
Overview of supply structure and global market shares
The report covers the following end-use sectors:
Flavours: Beverages, Confectionery, Bakery, Snacks,
Savoury/Convenience, Meat, Dairy, Oral/Pharmaceutical, Other (including
animal feeds, tobacco etc.)
Fragrances: Fine Fragrances, Cosmetics & Toiletries,
Soap & Detergents, Household Cleaners & Air Fresheners, Other (including
candles, aromatherapy, insecticides etc.)
A further breakdown is provided for each end-use category, by
country, in 2015 for both flavours and fragrances:
Flavours
-
Bakery - Baked Goods, Cereals, Others
-
Beverages - Alcoholic, Dry, Non-Alcoholic
-
Confectionery - Chewing Gum, Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery
-
Dairy - Cheese/Cream Cheese, Ice Cream, Milk/Dairy Drinks, Others,
Yoghurt
-
Meat/Fish - Canned/Preserved, Chilled Processed, Frozen
-
Oral/Pharma - Oral Care, Pharma
-
Others - Animal Feed, Infant, Pet Food, Tobacco
-
Savoury - Fats/Oils, Noodles, Ready Meals,
Sauces/Dressings/Condiments, Soups
-
Snacks - Crisps, Other Snacks
Fragrances
-
Cosmetics & Toiletries - Body Care, Cosmetics, Hair Care, Hygiene,
Shaving Products
-
Fine Fragrances - Men's, Women's
-
Household - Air Fresheners, Bathroom, Dishwashing, Floor, Kitchen,
Window Cleaning
-
Other - Aromatherapy, Insecticides, Others, Scented Candles
-
Soap & Detergents - Fabric Detergents, Fabric Softeners, Washing
Powders, Washing Soaps
Companies Featured
-
Firmenich
-
Frutarom
-
Givaudan
-
Huabao
-
IFF
-
Kerry
-
Mane SA
-
Robertet
-
Sensient
-
Symrise
-
T. Hasegawa
-
Takasago
-
Wild Flavors
