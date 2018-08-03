Log in
The Flavours & Fragrances Market in The Americas 2018 (11th Edition) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/03/2018 | 08:05pm CEST

The "A Global Overview of the Flavours and Fragrances Market - 11th Edition - The Americas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest market report brings together the most up-to-date information available on the Americas Flavours and Fragrances Industry, building on previous editions of the study with expanded product categories.

Aspects of the market covered in this study:

  • Consumption of flavours and fragrances by end-use application in each global region and country by value (US$), 2015-2020
  • Principal trends and factors affecting the market
  • Profiles of key suppliers
  • Overview of supply structure and global market shares

The report covers the following end-use sectors:

Flavours: Beverages, Confectionery, Bakery, Snacks, Savoury/Convenience, Meat, Dairy, Oral/Pharmaceutical, Other (including animal feeds, tobacco etc.)

Fragrances: Fine Fragrances, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Soap & Detergents, Household Cleaners & Air Fresheners, Other (including candles, aromatherapy, insecticides etc.)

A further breakdown is provided for each end-use category, by country, in 2015 for both flavours and fragrances:

Flavours

  • Bakery - Baked Goods, Cereals, Others
  • Beverages - Alcoholic, Dry, Non-Alcoholic
  • Confectionery - Chewing Gum, Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery
  • Dairy - Cheese/Cream Cheese, Ice Cream, Milk/Dairy Drinks, Others, Yoghurt
  • Meat/Fish - Canned/Preserved, Chilled Processed, Frozen
  • Oral/Pharma - Oral Care, Pharma
  • Others - Animal Feed, Infant, Pet Food, Tobacco
  • Savoury - Fats/Oils, Noodles, Ready Meals, Sauces/Dressings/Condiments, Soups
  • Snacks - Crisps, Other Snacks

Fragrances

  • Cosmetics & Toiletries - Body Care, Cosmetics, Hair Care, Hygiene, Shaving Products
  • Fine Fragrances - Men's, Women's
  • Household - Air Fresheners, Bathroom, Dishwashing, Floor, Kitchen, Window Cleaning
  • Other - Aromatherapy, Insecticides, Others, Scented Candles
  • Soap & Detergents - Fabric Detergents, Fabric Softeners, Washing Powders, Washing Soaps

Companies Featured

  • Firmenich
  • Frutarom
  • Givaudan
  • Huabao
  • IFF
  • Kerry
  • Mane SA
  • Robertet
  • Sensient
  • Symrise
  • T. Hasegawa
  • Takasago
  • Wild Flavors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qx98fh/the_flavours_and?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
