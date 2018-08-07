Log in
The Folding Carton Market in North America 2018-2028: Breakfast Cereals Will Be the Leading Demand Driver and Maintain its Market Share - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/07/2018 | 09:24pm CEST

The "North America Folding Carton Market 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US dominates the North American folding carton packaging market, where food will continue to be the primary end user of folding cartons.

It is anticipated that breakfast cereals will be the leading demand driver and maintain its market share in the folding carton market during the forecast period.

In the non-food sector, consumer electronics will provide some strengths to the regional folding carton market. The sales will be supported by growing consumer interest in smart home devices, smartphones, tablets etc as well as internet retailing.

It is understood that premiumisation will underpin demand for folding cartons across food and non-food sectors across the region.

Study Coverage

The report provides market analysis and the outlook for folding carton market in North America. The report contains historical market assessments for the period 2013-2017 as well as future projections from 2018 to 2028 in both volume and value terms. It highlights key trends and developments which has affected the market recently as well as examines the emerging trends with potential implications.

The report's key feature is that it examines the folding carton market from the downstream perspective. It provides historical market sizing and forecasts for 15 food and non-food end-use sectors in volume and value terms.

The folding carton market outlook report also includes ROTS (Risks, Opportunities, Trends and Strategies) analysis to provide readers about the current and future market conditions with actionable strategy.

Key Topics Covered

Section 1 - Executive Summary

1.1 Summary and key takeaways

Section 2 - Introduction and Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Methodology

Section 3 - Market Analysis

3.1 Folding carton packaging market analysis

Section 4 - ROTS Analysis

4.1 Risks, opportunities, trends and strategies

Section 5 - Key Country Data

5.1 Canada folding carton market: Key market statistics including demand and end-users

5.2 Mexico folding carton market: Key market statistics including demand and end-users

5.3 The US folding carton market: Key market statistics including demand and end-users

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/49kbmb/the_folding?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
