The Folding Carton Market in North America 2018-2028: Breakfast Cereals Will Be the Leading Demand Driver and Maintain its Market Share - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The US dominates the North American folding carton packaging market,
where food will continue to be the primary end user of folding cartons.
It is anticipated that breakfast cereals will be the leading demand
driver and maintain its market share in the folding carton market during
the forecast period.
In the non-food sector, consumer electronics will provide some strengths
to the regional folding carton market. The sales will be supported by
growing consumer interest in smart home devices, smartphones, tablets
etc as well as internet retailing.
It is understood that premiumisation will underpin demand for folding
cartons across food and non-food sectors across the region.
Study Coverage
The report provides market analysis and the outlook for folding carton
market in North America. The report contains historical market
assessments for the period 2013-2017 as well as future projections from
2018 to 2028 in both volume and value terms. It highlights key trends
and developments which has affected the market recently as well as
examines the emerging trends with potential implications.
The report's key feature is that it examines the folding carton market
from the downstream perspective. It provides historical market sizing
and forecasts for 15 food and non-food end-use sectors in volume and
value terms.
The folding carton market outlook report also includes ROTS (Risks,
Opportunities, Trends and Strategies) analysis to provide readers about
the current and future market conditions with actionable strategy.
Key Topics Covered
Section 1 - Executive Summary
1.1 Summary and key takeaways
Section 2 - Introduction and Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Methodology
Section 3 - Market Analysis
3.1 Folding carton packaging market analysis
Section 4 - ROTS Analysis
4.1 Risks, opportunities, trends and strategies
Section 5 - Key Country Data
5.1 Canada folding carton market: Key market statistics including demand
and end-users
5.2 Mexico folding carton market: Key market statistics including demand
and end-users
5.3 The US folding carton market: Key market statistics including demand
and end-users
