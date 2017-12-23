MIAMI, Dec. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a recent presentation at St. Thomas Law School in South Florida, veteran Miami Entertainment attorney, Allen Jacobi, speaking to an auditorium of law students, asked, “How many of you own a smartphone?” Of course, every hand went up in the room. He proceeded with, “How many of you have a music application on your smartphone?” Every hand went up again. His last question was, “How many of you have more than one music application on your smartphone?” Once more, every hand went up, with which he stated, “Welcome to the future of the music industry.” But, it goes beyond music. Motion pictures, now through Netflix, games, sporting events and television are all available on mobile apps. In terms of music, global licensing is only available from major publishers in the United States. Regional licensing is only available in each country and is only valid in the country so obtained. Since global licensing is only available in the United States, application developers from all over the world must obtain licenses in the United States, putting U.S attorneys in a unique position. In response to this, the Law Office of Allen Jacobi has developed a speciality in licensing for mobile applications.

The Future of the Entertainment Industry Is In Your Pocket





Allen Jacobi, located in Miami, is a pioneer attorney in the field of Entertainment Law. His experience in the music industry has prepared him well for the movement towards digitalizing the entire industry, and he has built a knowledgeable and proficient team who thrive in this technological era. Mr. Jacobi’s clientele is on a who’s-who basis; himself, having been accredited for representing platinum and gold record artists throughout the course of his career. With Mr. Jacobi’s experience as an Entertainment attorney, and his legal team made up of well-trained professionals, his firm has had the privilege of serving many successful mobile application developers that cater to the industry. As a result, Mr. Jacobi’s law office is quite familiar with the demand in today’s generation for accessible, unique, and high-quality music and entertainment.

To illustrate, a prominent client of Mr. Jacobi is the newest singing application, Spotlite. It goes beyond the typical karaoke mobile application by allowing vocalists to exploit their talents, while also providing an interactive interface in real-time for the artist and their fans. The law firm was tasked with the acquisition of major media supporters and publishers, like Sony/ATV, EMI, Universal Music Group, Warner/Chappell, and BMG, in obtaining music licenses on behalf of Spotlite. According to an article on Digital Music News, Spotlite is now expected to be the most efficient in discovering talented vocalists, with the headline reading “Forget SoundCloud, Music.ly, and YouTube: Spotlite Is the Next Talent Incubator”. After launching on September 20th, 2017, its popularity has propelled the app to be one of the top ten music applications in the iTunes Store, reporting approximately 30,000 new users a week.

Music and media within the industry are constantly evolving and intertwining fields, integrating the use of advanced technology to open the doors for endless opportunities. People of all ages rely on mobile, streaming applications to get them through their everyday lives and to be informed about the latest in both entertainment and the world in general. For that reason, in order to successfully expand clients into the digital market, it is crucial to keep up-to-date with the most recent trends and adapt accordingly. Taking this into consideration, Mr. Jacobi has aligned himself with the emerging shift in manageable, virtual access to music and media, representing applications for digital, cloud-based music, karaoke, and talent competitions, amongst other business ventures. The Law Office of Allen Jacobi has ultimately reached beyond the borders of Florida by rising to the top of the global Entertainment Pyramid, and they are eager to continue growing in the era of digitalization.

