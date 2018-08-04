The Gendel Girls™ Launch Newest Addition to Top-Selling T-Shirt Bra Line: The Breezies® Shine Contour T-Shirt Bra

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gendel Girls™, the family behind Breezies®, QVC®’s largest intimate apparel brand, have announced the newest addition to their popular T-Shirt bra line, the Breezies Shine Contour T-Shirt Bra. Based on the immense success of previous, comparable silhouettes - including the Everyday Essential T-Shirt Bra released last summer and the Perfect Shape Side Smoothing T-Shirt Bra released last Spring - the family-run company decided to release an updated bra for women to buy now and wear now as they head into the Fall Fashion season. Featuring the company’s brand-new perfect shape contour cups, this bra is engineered with thin soft foam to enhance natural curves with a rounded shape, without adding a cup size; a first for this line. The Breezies Shine Contour T-Shirt Bra is scheduled to debut on QVC® during “AM Style® with Leah Williams” on Saturday, August 4, 2018 starting at 7am (ET).



Scheduled to debut on QVC® during “AM Style® with Leah Williams” on Saturday, August 4, 2018 starting at 7am (ET).



Kalina Gendel, Chief Operating Officer, Kathy Gendel, CEO, Laurissa Gendel, President, and Catherine Gendel, VP of Creative Marketing





“When we released our Everyday Essential T-Shirt Bra last summer, we were calling it our standard t-shirt bra on steroids,” said Kathy Gendel, Founder and CEO of The Gendel Girls. “This silhouette takes it a step further, elevating the basic T-Shirt style and offering women not only the comfort and physical support they need, but also the confidence that comes from wearing the right bra that looks and feels invisible under their clothes. We are working diligently to make Breezies a go-to intimates brand. And I’m committed to diversification - launching new products to meet changing market needs and stay ahead of trends.”

Just this year, Breezies introduced three new styles and continues to beat its own sales records. For instance, in June, the company had their most successful product launch to date - the debut of The Breezies Smooth Radiance Bra on June 8 - selling more than 160,000 units in the first 24 hours. Only a month later, on July 4, the company introduced the Breezies Soft Support Lace Bras, an expansion of their popular bralette line, and outdid themselves once again by selling more than 160,000 units by that afternoon. This launch aims to continue that momentum.

Featuring The Gendel Girls signature design technologies that help lift, smooth and shape in all the places women desire most, the Breezies Shine Contour T-Shirt Bra is the perfect, all-in-one solution. In addition to the new contour cups, the inside cups of this bra were designed with The Gendel Girls’ performance fabric, UltimAir. The special inside sling is also designed to secure a prosthetic enhancer, if needed, to help guide breasts to the center.

Keeping comfort as a top priority, the Breezies Shine Contour T-Shirt Bra also features:

Two-ply, smoothing back wings which are wider than previous silhouettes– helping to keep the back band from riding up and straps in place.

A shimmer micro outer layer and a breathable power mesh liner; the back wings also provide a lot of support as they wrap comfortably around body.

Fully adjustable, supportive straps to accommodate a wider range of customer heights while maintaining uplift through larger sizes.

A foam underwire cover to provide additional padding between body and underwire.

Hook and eye center back closure, dyed to match nylon coated hardware for a continuous look.

The Breezies Shine Contour T-Shirt Bra is available in two styles: Underwire (QVC Item #A309015) and Wirefree (QVC Item #A309018), and in a variety of colors including two new colors: indigo and orchid, in addition to black, white and sunbeige. This item is scheduled to be available beginning August 4, while supplies last, through QVC.com, the QVC apps or by calling 800.345.1515.

About The Gendel Girls

Kathy Gendel and her husband Craig left corporate jobs to start a lingerie business in 1994. After a lot of perseverance and a lucky encounter on Madison Avenue, they found a home at QVC, where The Gendel Girls’™ patented performance fabric, UltimAir®, has made Breezies® the largest intimate apparel brand on the network. Based outside Philadelphia and operating on a family farm, The Gendel Girls are first and foremost a family business with Kathy, the CEO, at the helm and her three daughters: Kalina Gendel, Chief Operating Officer, and Laurissa Gendel, President, in tandem leadership, and Catherine Gendel, VP of Creative Marketing. One of only a handful of on-air family personalities in the entire home-shopping genre, The Gendel Girls have been a mainstay on QVC for 23 years with an average annual growth increase of 22.5%. During that time, they have sold millions of bras and panties worldwide. For more information, please visit Gendel-Girls.com

QVC, Inc., QVC, the Q and Q Ribbon Logo are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc. and QVC, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58db8bc1-0ac9-4e5f-b407-e3de06254730

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8da8e909-0eee-49ac-90e9-506124c56c61

Press Contact

Christine Perez-O’Rourke

DiGennaro Communications

[email protected]

212.966.9525