Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Global Contactless Payment Market is Forecast to Exhibit a CAGR of Over 24% by 2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 10:19am CEST

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contactless Payment Market By Device Type (PoS Terminals, Cards, & Others), By Component, By Solution (Payment Terminal Solution, Device Management Solution, & Others), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the contactless payment market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of over 24% by 2022, on the back of increasing implementation of contactless payment solutions and services, expanding user base of contactless technology enabled credit/debit cards, and rising awareness about the technology.

Contactless payment devices include point of sale terminals, cards, NFC chips, mobile handsets, etc. In 2016, POS accounted for the largest market share in contactless payment market due to rising adoption across various end use industries like retail, transportation, hospitality, etc.

Supply of cards with NFC feature for contactless payment is further expected to drive the contactless payments market, globally, over the next five years.

The report discusses the following aspects of contactless payment market globally:

  • Contactless Payment Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - By Device Type (PoS Terminals, Cards, & Others), By Component, By Solution (Payment Terminal Solution, Device Management Solution, & Others), By End User, By Region
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Contactless Payment Market Landscape

5. Global Contactless Payment Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Component (Solution & Services)
5.2.1.1. By Solutions (Payment Terminal Solution, Device Management Solution, Transaction Management Solution, Contactless Mobile Payment Solution, Security and Fraud Management Solution & Others)
5.2.2. By Device Type (Point of Sale Terminals, Cards, NFC Chips, Mobile Handsets & Others)
5.2.3. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
5.2.4. By Region (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa)

6. Market Attractiveness Index
6.1. By Component
6.2. By Device Type
6.3. By End User
6.4. By Region

7. Europe Contactless Payment Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Component (Solutions & Services)
7.2.1.1. By Solutions (Payment Terminal Solution, Device Management Solution, Transaction Management Solution, Contactless Mobile Payment Solution, Security and Fraud Management Solution & Others)
7.2.2. By Device Type (Point of Sale Terminals, Cards, NFC Chips, Mobile Handsets & Others)
7.2.3. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
7.2.4. By Country
7.2.4.1. United Kingdom Contactless Payment Market Outlook
7.2.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2.4.1.1.1. By Value
7.2.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.4.1.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
7.2.4.2. Poland Contactless Payment Market Outlook
7.2.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2.4.2.1.1. By Value
7.2.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.4.2.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
7.2.4.3. Spain Contactless Payment Market Outlook
7.2.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2.4.3.1.1. By Value
7.2.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.4.3.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
7.2.4.4. France Contactless Payment Market Outlook
7.2.4.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2.4.4.1.1. By Value
7.2.4.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.4.4.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
7.2.4.5. Switzerland Contactless Payment Market Outlook
7.2.4.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2.4.5.1.1. By Value
7.2.4.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.4.5.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)

8. North America Contactless Payment Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Component (Solutions & Services)
8.2.1.1. By Solutions (Payment Terminal Solution, Device Management Solution, Transaction Management Solution, Contactless Mobile Payment Solution, Security and Fraud Management Solution & Others)
8.2.2. By Device Type (Point of Sale Terminals, Cards, NFC Chips, Mobile Handsets & Others)
8.2.3. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
8.2.4. By Country
8.2.4.1. United States Contactless Payment Market Outlook
8.2.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2.4.1.1.1. By Value
8.2.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.4.1.2.1. By End User By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
8.2.4.2. Canada Contactless Payment Market Outlook
8.2.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2.4.2.1.1. By Value
8.2.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.4.2.2.1. By End User By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
8.2.4.3. Mexico Contactless Payment Market Outlook
8.2.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2.4.3.1.1. By Value
8.2.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.4.3.2.1. By End User By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)

9. Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Component (Solutions & Services)
9.2.1.1. By Solutions (Payment Terminal Solution, Device Management Solution, Transaction Management Solution, Contactless Mobile Payment Solution, Security and Fraud Management Solution & Others)
9.2.2. By Device Type (Point of Sale Terminals, Cards, NFC Chips, Mobile Handsets & Others)
9.2.3. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
9.2.4. By Country
9.2.4.1. China Contactless Payment Market Outlook
9.2.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2.4.1.1.1. By Value
9.2.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.4.1.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
9.2.4.2. Australia Contactless Payment Market Outlook
9.2.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2.4.2.1.1. By Value
9.2.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.4.2.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
9.2.4.3. Japan Contactless Payment Market Outlook
9.2.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2.4.3.1.1. By Value
9.2.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.4.3.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
9.2.4.4. South Korea Contactless Payment Market Outlook
9.2.4.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2.4.4.1.1. By Value
9.2.4.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.4.4.2.1. By End User By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
9.2.4.5. Singapore Contactless Payment Market Outlook
9.2.4.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2.4.5.1.1. By Value
9.2.4.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.4.5.2.1. By End User By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)

10. South America Contactless Payment Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Component (Solutions & Services)
10.2.1.1. By Solutions (Payment Terminal Solution, Device Management Solution, Transaction Management Solution, Contactless Mobile Payment Solution, Security and Fraud Management Solution & Others)
10.2.2. By Device Type (Point of Sale Terminals, Cards, NFC Chips, Mobile Handsets & Others)
10.2.3. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
10.2.4. By Country
10.2.4.1. Brazil Contactless Payment Market Outlook
10.2.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2.4.1.1.1. By Value
10.2.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.4.1.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
10.2.4.2. Argentina Contactless Payment Market Outlook
10.2.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2.4.2.1.1. By Value
10.2.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.4.2.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
10.2.4.3. Colombia Contactless Payment Market Outlook
10.2.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2.4.3.1.1. By Value
10.2.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.4.3.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)

11. Middle East & Africa Contactless Payment Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Component (Solutions & Services)
11.2.1.1. By Solutions (Payment Terminal Solution, Device Management Solution, Transaction Management Solution, Contactless Mobile Payment Solution, Security and Fraud Management Solution & Others)
11.2.2. By Device Type (Point of Sale Terminals, Cards, NFC Chips, Mobile Handsets & Others)
11.2.3. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
11.2.4. By Country
11.2.4.1. UAE Contactless Payment Market Outlook
11.2.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2.4.1.1.1. By Value
11.2.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.4.1.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
11.2.4.2. Turkey Contactless Payment Market Outlook
11.2.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2.4.2.1.1. By Value
11.2.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.4.2.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
11.2.4.3. Saudi Arabia Contactless Payment Market Outlook
11.2.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2.4.3.1.1. By Value
11.2.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.4.3.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
11.2.4.4. South Africa Contactless Payment Market Outlook
11.2.4.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2.4.4.1.1. By Value
11.2.4.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.4.4.2.1. By End User By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Impact Analysis
12.2. Drivers
12.3. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competitive Benchmarking
14.2. Company profiles
14.2.1. Gemalto NV
14.2.2. Inside Secure SA
14.2.3. On Track Innovations (OTI) Ltd.
14.2.4. Ingenico Group
14.2.5. Visa Inc.
14.2.6. Apple Inc.
14.2.7. Oberthur Technologies SA
14.2.8. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated
14.2.9. Verifone Systems, Inc.
14.2.10. MCR Systems
14.2.11. Wirecard AG
14.2.12. Proxama PLC
14.2.13. STMicroelectronics N.V.
14.2.14. Infineon Technologies AG
14.2.15. Bank of America Corporation
14.2.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
14.2.17. Square Inc.
14.2.18. Citigroup Inc.
14.2.19. Smart Technology Solutions Ltd.
14.2.20. Giesecke + Devrient Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s93539/the_global?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Mobile and Contactless Payments

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:42aTHE 2018 TELECOMS MARKET IN UKRAINE : Fixed & Mobile -- Featuring MTS, Turkcell, Ukrtelecom, VEON, Vega Telecom, and Volia - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
10:41aALLOT COMMUNICATIONS : Is TV Piracy a Problem or an Opportunity?
PU
10:41aPORR : acquires new infrastructure order in Poland
PU
10:37aMARI PETROLEUM : sponsors 'hiking and trekking'
AQ
10:37aTELENOR : Velocity partners with incubation centres
AQ
10:37aAUTOMOTIVE SHIELDING : Worldwide Analysis & Outlook to 2025 - The Intelligent Park Assist in EMI Application is the Fastest Growing Segment
GL
10:36aCOMMERZBANK : beats second quarter profit forecast but sees higher costs
RE
10:36aNISSAN MOTOR : Heritage meets Nissan Intelligent Mobility in Monterey
AQ
10:36aPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : Stranded Pakistanis in China reach home
AQ
10:36aSTRABAG : consortium awarded large contract for the Oldenburg–Wilhelmshaven rail upgrade line
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Rebound in Chinese shares, solid U.S. earnings support Asia
2AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Facebook in talks with banks to expand customer service
3UNIPER SE : Uniper Swung to 1st Half Loss on Derivative Revaluation
4DEUTSCHE POST : DEUTSCHE POST : 2Q Profit Declined on PEP Division Problems
5BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.