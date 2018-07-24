The Global Cybersecurity Market (2018-2023): A $193.76 Billion Opportunity by 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Cybersecurity Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global cybersecurity market is expected to grow at a double digit
CAGR from 2018 to 2023, leading to global revenue of USD 193.76 Bn by
2023.
Cybersecurity solutions are being increasingly used across various
public and private enterprises in order to ensure protection of critical
personal and financial information, to mitigate risks and to establish
comprehensive protection against any form of cyber-attacks.
Depending on the various types of solutions available in the market, the
global cybersecurity market has been classified into IAM (identity and
access management), encryption, governance, risk and compliance, UTM
(unified threat management), and SIEM (security information and event
management). Among the different solution types, demand for encryption
is anticipated to be the most promising in the coming years. This is due
to its increasing adaptability across various telecom and IT verticals
in order to protect information stored on clients' devices and to use it
on the cloud without the risk of being hacked.
In addition, demand for cybersecurity products and services from various
end use industries including aerospace and defense, financial service
sector, telecommunication sector and healthcare industry among others is
also provided in this report. Demand for cybersecurity products and
services in the financial service sector held the largest market share
in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast
period.
Moreover, the cross-sectional analysis of all the above mentioned
segments across different regions such as North America, Asia Pacific,
Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa has also been provided
within the scope of the research. Geographically, North America
dominated the global cybersecurity market and was majorly driven by the
U.S. in 2016.
Key Growth Factors
-
Increasing dependency of various enterprises on different information
technology devices and the delicate nature of digitally stored data is
expected to raise the stakes for different cyber-attack cases where
financial gain is the major motive. This in turn, is anticipated to
trigger the adoption rate of cybersecurity products and services
across different end use industries in the coming eight years.
-
In addition, in order to encounter the problem of more sophisticated
cyber-attacks, different solution providers are also engaging in
research and development to develop technologically advanced
next-generation security solutions.
Threats & Key Players
-
Despite so many factors having a positive impact on the growth of the
global cybersecurity market, the availability of generic cybersecurity
products along with the limited cyber security budgets of various
end-use industries is one of the important factors anticipated to
deter the growth of the cybersecurity market to some extent during the
forecast period.
-
Some of the major players having a strong foothold in the global
cybersecurity market includes Symantec Corporation, Check Point
Technology Ltd., Paloalto Networks, Fortinet and FireEye among others.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Global Cybersecurity Market Overview
Chapter 3: Global Cybersecurity Market - by Solution Across Different
Regions
Chapter 4: Global Cybersecurity Market - by End-Use Industry Across
Different Regions
Chapter 5: Global Cybersecurity Market - by Geography
Chapter 6: Company Profiles
-
Symantec Corporation
-
Check Point Technology Ltd.
-
Paloalto Networks
-
Fortinet
-
FireEye
-
Trend Micro Inc.
-
Proofpoint Corp.
-
KPMG
-
IBM
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5kfc6r/the_global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005904/en/