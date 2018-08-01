The Global Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 2.73% - Climate Changes Affecting Supply of Raw Material Will Impact Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.73% during the period 2018-2022.

The increasing use of cellulose nanofibers will be a key trend driving the market growth. Cellulose nanofibers are fabricated via electrospinning of DWP and are widely used in applications such as cosmetics manufacturing, food industry, and nanocomposites. These parts are lighter in weight and possess more strength compared to metals used in traditional car manufacturing.

According to the report, the advantages of VSF will drive the market growth. VSF is derived using DWP as the raw material and offer advantages such as hydrophilicity, breathability, and high physiological performances compared to other natural and synthetic fibres. VSF is more skin-friendly and offers high degree of wearing comfort, as they can be easily modified in length and thickness.

Further, the report states that the climate changes affecting supply of raw material will impact the market growth. Climate changes such as increase in temperature and changing precipitation patterns, are resulting in drying out of tropical forests and increase in forest fires. These changes may also result in extreme weather conditions such as flood or drought, that severely affect forest growth.

