The Global Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 2.73% - Climate Changes Affecting Supply of Raw Material Will Impact Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.73%
during the period 2018-2022.
The increasing use of cellulose nanofibers will be a key trend driving
the market growth. Cellulose nanofibers are fabricated via
electrospinning of DWP and are widely used in applications such as
cosmetics manufacturing, food industry, and nanocomposites. These parts
are lighter in weight and possess more strength compared to metals used
in traditional car manufacturing.
According to the report, the advantages of VSF will drive the market
growth. VSF is derived using DWP as the raw material and offer
advantages such as hydrophilicity, breathability, and high physiological
performances compared to other natural and synthetic fibres. VSF is more
skin-friendly and offers high degree of wearing comfort, as they can be
easily modified in length and thickness.
Further, the report states that the climate changes affecting supply of
raw material will impact the market growth. Climate changes such as
increase in temperature and changing precipitation patterns, are
resulting in drying out of tropical forests and increase in forest
fires. These changes may also result in extreme weather conditions such
as flood or drought, that severely affect forest growth.
Key Vendors
-
Bracell
-
Grasim
-
LENZING
-
Rayonier Advanced Materials
-
Sappi
Key Topics Covered
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Pulp Grade
08. Market Segmentation by Raw Material
09. Customer Landscape
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
