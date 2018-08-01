Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Global Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 2.73% - Climate Changes Affecting Supply of Raw Material Will Impact Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 09:16pm CEST

The "Global Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.73% during the period 2018-2022.

The increasing use of cellulose nanofibers will be a key trend driving the market growth. Cellulose nanofibers are fabricated via electrospinning of DWP and are widely used in applications such as cosmetics manufacturing, food industry, and nanocomposites. These parts are lighter in weight and possess more strength compared to metals used in traditional car manufacturing.

According to the report, the advantages of VSF will drive the market growth. VSF is derived using DWP as the raw material and offer advantages such as hydrophilicity, breathability, and high physiological performances compared to other natural and synthetic fibres. VSF is more skin-friendly and offers high degree of wearing comfort, as they can be easily modified in length and thickness.

Further, the report states that the climate changes affecting supply of raw material will impact the market growth. Climate changes such as increase in temperature and changing precipitation patterns, are resulting in drying out of tropical forests and increase in forest fires. These changes may also result in extreme weather conditions such as flood or drought, that severely affect forest growth.

Key Vendors

  • Bracell
  • Grasim
  • LENZING
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials
  • Sappi

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Pulp Grade

08. Market Segmentation by Raw Material

09. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jwbfv6/the_global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:46pCOMERICA BANK : 's California Index Dips Again
PR
09:45pFORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:43pCHUBB : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:43pTILE SHOP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:43pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : announces Italian, US services for late CEO
AQ
09:43pBANK OF VALLETTA : Standard and Poors revises BOV rating
PU
09:43pFARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK : And merchants bancshares, inc. reports earnings of $1.36 per share for the six months ended june 30, 2018
PU
09:43pETHOS GOLD : Options Three Vanadium Projects
PU
09:42pOLIN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:42pFIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Stores Supply Online -- WSJ
2BAIDU : China Baidu's second quarter exceeds expectations, powered by ad sales growth
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Reports Higher 2Q After-Tax Profit, Sales, Despite Diesel Hit
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Bank optimistic about economy as profit jumps
5BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : 2Q Net Profit Largely Stable, Beating Expectations

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.