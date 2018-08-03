The Global Homeland Security & Emergency Management Market by End-Use, System and Region - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Homeland
Security and Emergency Management Market by End Use (Law Enforcement &
Intelligence Gathering, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure
Security, Risk & Emergency Services, Border Security, CBRNE), System,
and Region-Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The homeland security and emergency management market is projected to
grow from an estimated USD 557.14 billion in 2018 to USD 742.06 billion
by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period.
Many separatist movements across the world are still very active and
armed, creating hazardous situations for nations where these are taking
place. Countries in the Middle East, Europe, and the Asia Pacific are
increasingly facing separatist movements. Governments are spending
millions of dollars to equip their homeland security and emergency
management personnel.
Slow adoption of homeland security solutions and lack of proactive
measures is one of the key restraints to the growth of the homeland
security and emergency management market.
Based on end use, the homeland security and emergency management market
has been segmented into law enforcement and intelligence gathering, risk
and emergency services, border security, maritime security, aviation
security, cyber security, critical infrastructure security, and CBRNE
security.
The law enforcement and intelligence gathering segment is expected to
lead the homeland security and emergency management market from 2018 to
2023 due to the increase in zero-day attacks that harm organizations'
critical assets. Law enforcement agencies enforce laws by detecting,
deterring, rehabilitating, or punishing people violating the rules and
norms governing a country. Agencies engage in patrol or surveillance to
dissuade and detect criminal activity.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market, By Vertical
8 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market, By End Use
9 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market, By System
10 Regional Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
