The Global Homeland Security & Emergency Management Market by End-Use, System and Region - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market by End Use (Law Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure Security, Risk & Emergency Services, Border Security, CBRNE), System, and Region-Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The homeland security and emergency management market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 557.14 billion in 2018 to USD 742.06 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period.

Many separatist movements across the world are still very active and armed, creating hazardous situations for nations where these are taking place. Countries in the Middle East, Europe, and the Asia Pacific are increasingly facing separatist movements. Governments are spending millions of dollars to equip their homeland security and emergency management personnel.

Slow adoption of homeland security solutions and lack of proactive measures is one of the key restraints to the growth of the homeland security and emergency management market.

Based on end use, the homeland security and emergency management market has been segmented into law enforcement and intelligence gathering, risk and emergency services, border security, maritime security, aviation security, cyber security, critical infrastructure security, and CBRNE security.

The law enforcement and intelligence gathering segment is expected to lead the homeland security and emergency management market from 2018 to 2023 due to the increase in zero-day attacks that harm organizations' critical assets. Law enforcement agencies enforce laws by detecting, deterring, rehabilitating, or punishing people violating the rules and norms governing a country. Agencies engage in patrol or surveillance to dissuade and detect criminal activity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005491/en/